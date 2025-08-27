From End Zone to 18th Green: SWAG Golf Launches Official NFL Licensed Collection Just in Time for Kickoff

Not Your Average Fan Gear: Bespoke Designs, Officially Licensed for All 32 Teams

"These headcovers reflect the vibe you get when you step into your team’s stadium. We didn't want to slap a logo on leather for fans. We wanted to bring the energy fans enjoy on Sundays to the course.” — SWAG Golf Founder Nick Venson

NORTHBROOK, ILLINOIS, SC, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SWAG Golf , the leading innovator in high-quality, personalized golf equipment and accessories, is suiting up for the upcoming football season with the release of its exclusive NFL collection headcovers. Featuring all 32 teams, this limited-edition drop lets every football and golf fan represent their favorite franchise on the course in true SWAG style.The Officially Licensed NFL collection, available August 26, isn’t just a headcover. It's about repping your squad on the course that makes rivals jealous and fellow fans nod in approval. All 32 NFL franchises have the SWAG stamp of approval with bold graphics, irreverent details and Don’t Give A Putt (TM) attitude stitched into every team mascot and design.For Buffalo Bills fans, SWAG goes the extra yard to capture the energy of a winter game at Highmark Stadium. Take your pick between a battle-charged buffalo storming through the snow, bringing the heat to the end zone under the rally cry “Let’s Go Buffalo,” or channel your inner Bills Mafia with a headcover that warns "Absolutely No funnels, dizzy bats or table slamming. Violators subject to ejection. No refunds!”If you are more “hella faithful” to the NFC, the collection features two bespoke designs that speak to 49ers fans, honoring the franchise’s place as the flagship team of the Bay Area since 1946. The drop also includes an homage to the iconic “12th Man” of the Seattle Seahawks that lowers the boom in a way that makes all members of the legion proud.Whether chasing birdies or bragging rights, this drop plays into what a football fanatic wants and lets golfers rep their team every time they step on the course."These headcovers reflect the vibe you get when you step into your team’s stadium,” said SWAG Golf Founder Nick Venson. “We didn't want to slap a logo on leather for fans. We wanted to bring the energy fans enjoy on Sundays to the course.”Fans can expect SWAG Golf’s signature quality craftsmanship. Designed and manufactured in the USA, the headcovers feature a plush protective interior and durable UV-resistant materials.The NFL collection is a small batch with limited availability per team. Don’t get caught on the sidelines. Head to www.swaggolf.com to secure your team’s gear while supplies last. MSRP is listed at $99.About SWAG GolfHeadquartered in Northbrook, Ill, Swag Golf has produced precision-milled putters, unparalleled headcovers, accessories and apparel since its inception in 2018. With a Don't Give A Putt™ attitude, Swag Golf has built a reputation for high-end precision and is one of the most sought-after companies in the golf space. With a typical sell-out time of mere minutes, Swag has a loyal following and continues to expand its presence in the golf community and beyond. The company has several high-profile partnerships– PGA TOUR professionals Nick Hardy, Taylor Montgomery, John Pak, and Taylor Dickson; LPGA professional Anna Nordqvist; Instagram sensation Paige Spiranac; and 3x World Series Champion Jon Lester. Licensing agreements include MLB, McLaren Formula 1 Team, Kraft-Heinz, WWE, Capcom, Topps, Vienna Beef, and more. Fans are encouraged to follow along for the latest company updates, product releases and ambassador signings at @SwagGolfCo on Discord, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

