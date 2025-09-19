UM hosts 3rd International Symposium on Chinese Medicine and Natural Products

MACAU, September 19 - The 3rd International Symposium on Chinese Medicine and Natural Products (ISCMNP) and the 3rd International Symposium on Pharmaceutical Sciences (ISPS) commenced with an opening ceremony at the University of Macau (UM) today (19 September). The symposium, jointly organised by the Institute of Chinese Medical Sciences (ICMS) and the State Key Laboratory of Mechanism and Quality of Chinese Medicine (SKL-MQCM) at UM, has brought together over 300 experts, scholars, researchers, and students from the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong, Macao, as well as the US, Canada, Australia, Italy, Portugal, and Indonesia, to discuss the latest advancements and development trends in Chinese medicine, natural products, and pharmaceutical sciences.

In his opening remarks, Ge Wei, vice rector of UM, noted that Macao, with its profound heritage in Chinese medicine, offers a unique and advantageous environment for developing the Chinese medicine industry. UM, as a university rooted in Macao, is committed to contributing to the development of the Greater Bay Area, integrating into national development, and increasing its internationalisation. The university is actively integrating into the national strategy for advancing Chinese medicine while continuously expanding its international cooperation and exchange. Ge also expressed his hope that the symposium would foster innovation and deeper cooperation in the field.

Chen Xin, director of ICMS and director of SKL-MQCM, remarked that the international symposium would establish a high-level dialogue platform for experts and scholars from around the world, facilitating knowledge sharing, sparking innovative ideas, and laying a solid foundation for future academic collaboration and industrial applications.

The symposium features 29 presentations covering topics such as cutting-edge research on the mechanism and quality of Chinese medicine, molecular targets in immunotherapy, clinical research and regulation of Chinese medicine, advanced technologies for drug discovery, and innovative drug delivery systems. Through oral presentations and poster presentations, the symposium aims to facilitate in-depth cross-disciplinary and cross-sectoral exchange.

The opening ceremony was also attended by Ip Kuai Lam, member of the Administrative Committee of the Science and Technology Development Fund of the Macao SAR; Carlos Roberto Xavier, acting deputy director of the Education and Youth Development Bureau; Xie Ying, deputy secretary-general of the Permanent Secretariat of Forum for Economic and Trade Co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries (Macao); Ung Pui Kun, director of Kiang Wu Hospital; Mo Hui, director of the World Health Organization Collaborating Centre for Traditional Medicine in Macao and representative of the Health Bureau; Iong Nin Fai, head of the Technology Department at the Economic and Technological Development Bureau; Lam Fu Chong, chief of the Division of Traditional Chinese Medicine at the Pharmaceutical Administration Bureau; Chak Wai Shan, manager of the Convention and Exhibition Industry Development Division at the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute; and Shen Hanming and Xu Renhe, associate deans of the Faculty of Health Sciences at UM.