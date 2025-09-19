Submit Release
Commissioner Against Corruption Ao Ieong Seong Meets with Chairman of United Arab Emirates Accountability Authority

MACAU, September 19 - The Commissioner Against Corruption, Ao Ieong Seong, today (19th September) met with the Chairman of United Arab Emirates Accountability Authority (UAEAA), H.E. Humaid Obaid Abushibs, who visited Macao to exchange views on integrity building of the two places.

Ao Ieong Seong said that both parties attended the Global Operational Network of Anti-Corruption Law Enforcement Authorities (GlobE Network) of the United Nations in Beijing in September last year. Welcoming the UAEAA officials’ visit from afar, she hoped to gain more knowledge of the relevant situations in the Middle East and the United Arab Emirates through this exchange in order to lay a foundation for possible expansion of cooperation in the future and jointly take forward the building of a clean Silk Road.

H.E. Humaid Obaid Abushibs introduced the anti-corruption mechanisms of the United Arab Emirates and the duties of the UAEAA. He agreed that this meeting was only a start and expected that there would be further cooperation and exchanges in the future.

During the meeting, the CCAC’s personnel introduced, among others, the historical development of the CCAC, the functions of its sub-departments and the work situations. The other attendees of the meeting from the CCAC were the Deputy Commissioner and Director of the Anti-Corruption Bureau, Wong Kim Fong, Advisor, Ivo Mineiro, and Advisor, Kuok Sio Man. The attendees from the United Arab Emirates also included the Deputy Director of the Department of Asia, Arab and GCC Relations, Amer Al Menhali and the Chairman Secretary of Strategic Relations Affairs, Alia Al Shamsi.

