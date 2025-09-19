Media Invitation to Night of Discovery at the Legendary El Mocambo

Be a part of the Night of Discovery MBF Heroes on stage at the El Mocambo

Night of Discovery launches our most ambitious chapter yet—25 in 25—to accelerate the research that saves lives and improves outcomes for every child facing a brain tumour.” — Denise Bebenek, Founder and President - Meagan Bebenek Foundation

TORONTO, CANADA, September 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Meagan Bebenek Foundation (MBF) invites media to attend and cover Night of Discovery on Thursday, September 25, 2025, at the iconic El Mocambo. The evening marks the official launch of MBF’s year-long 25th anniversary and the 25 in 25 campaign—funding 25 new paediatric brain tumour research seed projects to mark this special milestone.Hosted by the captivating Mike Chalut, the event features a special live performance by JUNO Award–winning Canadian artist Sean Jones and the presentation of MBF’s Awards of Excellence, honouring leaders and changemakers advancing care, research, and advocacy for kids with brain tumours.RSVP for Media AccreditationA limited number of complimentary media tickets are available.Please RSVP/accredit by Wednesday, September 24, 2025 by email to communications@meaganshug.com with outlet, assignment, and on-site team details.Confirmed media will receive a credentials email with arrival instructions.Event Details• What: Night of Discovery — MBF’s 25th Anniversary Launch & 25 in 25 Campaign Kickoff• When: Thursday, September 25, 2025 | Doors 8:00 PM | Program 8:30–10:00 PM• Where: El Mocambo, 464 Spadina Ave, Toronto• Dress: Cocktail / Business• Hashtags: #HopeChangesEverything #25in25 #NightOfDiscoveryAwards of Excellence (2025 Honourees)• Medical Award of Excellence: Dr. Peter Dirks — Recognizing 25 years of pioneering paediatric brain tumour research and care• Influence & Advocacy Award: Isabella Strahan — For courageous storytelling and raising global awareness• Amplifier Award: The Windrim Family (Nichola, Dave, Tyson) — For sharing their journey to drive empathy and actionVisuals & Interview OpportunitiesGreat visuals: Red-carpet arrivals, award presentations, live performance, on-stage campaign reveal, crowd reaction shots with El Mocambo’s historic backdrop.Interviews available (advance booking encouraged):• Denise Bebenek (Founder) — 25th anniversary vision & 25 in 25• Dr. Peter Dirks — Research impact and what’s next• Award recipients — Advocacy and lived experience• Clinical researchers & partners — Translational research pathways• Family ambassadors & volunteers — Community impact storiesTo schedule interviews pre-event or on-site, contact communications@meaganshug.comAbout Meagan Bebenek FoundationMeagan Bebenek Foundation is dedicated to creating a world where no family suffers the loss of a child to a brain tumour. For 25 years, MBF has advanced groundbreaking research, supported families, and united communities through signature initiatives, including Meagan’s Walk & HUG. Guided by the belief that Hope Changes Everything, MBF collaborates with leading institutions to improve outcomes and quality of life for children with brain tumours. Learn more at meaganbebenekfoundation.org

