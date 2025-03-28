Investing in Hope: Why Canadian Businesses Must Support Paediatric Brain Tumour Research

Meagan Bebenek Foundation - Creating A Circle Of Hope Corporate sponsor FreshCo brings employees together to support families impacted by paediatric brain tumours. Teams come together to HUG the hospital and provide hope to families impacted by paediatric brain tumours

Meagan Bebenek Foundation Launches Help Us Give (HUG): A Meaningful Way to Engage Your Employees & Give Back

Corporate generosity fuels innovation, accelerates breakthroughs, and gives hope to families who need it most. Together, we can drive meaningful change and move closer to a cure.” — Denise Bebenek, Founder and President - Meagan Bebenek Foundation

CANADA, March 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The world’s political and economic landscape is increasingly uncertain, and now, more than ever, Canadian businesses have the opportunity—and the responsibility—to invest in causes that directly impact our communities. Supporting Meagan Bebenek Foundation (MBF) through philanthropic contributions or event sponsorship is more than a charitable act; it is a strategic investment in the health and well-being of Canadian children and families.MBF has launched a fun and impactful way to unite your team while supporting a meaningful cause with their Help Us Give (HUG) event. This is a unique opportunity to engage your employees and contribute to the fight against childhood brain tumours.Why Host a HUG Event?• Boost Employee Engagement: Strengthen team morale with a shared purpose• Enhance Your CSR: Demonstrate your commitment to making a real difference• Support Cancer Research & Families: Every dollar raised funds life-saving research and supports families affected by childhood brain tumoursThe Stats:• Paediatric brain tumours are the leading cause of cancer-related death in children and young adults under 20• Over 120 types of tumours make effective treatment challenging• Childhood cancer research receives only 6% of all cancer funding in CanadaHow It Works:1. Select Your Event Date: Align your HUG event with a company meeting or retreat2. Register Your Team: Create one company-wide or department-specific team3. Invite Employees to Participate: Encourage additional fundraising to amplify your impact4. Host Your HUG Event: Unite your team to celebrate the impact of your collective effortsHow We Help:• Comprehensive Support: Event planning resources, employee engagement tools, and HUG event day support• Fundraising Platform: Track your team's progress and celebrate successes• Recognition: Your logo on event signage, t-shirts, and MBF websiteFundraising Commitment Based on Company Size:• 1 to 250 employees: $2,500• 251 to 500 employees: $5,000• 501 to 1000 employees: $7,500• Over 1000 employees: $10,000The time to act is now! Every day, families facing paediatric brain tumours count on research to provide new hope. As government and international funding remain unpredictable, the role of Canadian businesses in sustaining progress is critical. Your support of MBF is not only an investment in life-saving research—it is a statement that Canadian businesses stand by Canadian families.Contact us today to become a champion for kids and start planning your HUG event, or learn about our ongoing sponsorship opportunities. Together, we can make a real difference in the fight against childhood brain tumours.For more information or to register, contact fundraising@meaganshug.comAbout Meagan Bebenek FoundationMeagan Bebenek Foundation is a Canadian charitable organization dedicated to funding research, raising awareness, and providing support for families affected by paediatric brain tumours.Established in memory of Meagan Bebenek, who lost her battle with an inoperable brain tumour at the age of five, the foundation is committed to advancing scientific breakthroughs while ensuring that children and families facing this devastating diagnosis receive the care and resources they need. Through fundraising initiatives, community partnerships, and advocacy efforts, Meagan Bebenek Foundation is working toward a future where no children or families suffer from a brain tumour. For more information, visit meaganbebenekfoundation.org

Highlights from the 23rd annual signature Walk & HUG event hosted by Meagan Bebenek Foundation

