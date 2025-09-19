Experts from Across Canada Convene to Tackle Energy Poverty

The conference will again bring together academics, researchers, and professionals who deliver energy efficiency programs to low-income families.

The Canada Home Energy Justice event will focus on tackling energy poverty and increasing access to solutions that make homes more affordable and efficient.

This conference is about coming together to change that — to share ideas, spark partnerships, and build the policies, programs, and capacity to end energy poverty within a generation.”” — Corey Diamond, Executive Director, Efficiency Canada

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Efficiency Canada and Energy Conference Network, in partnership with the Low-Income Energy Network and Ishkoday, will host the 2nd Annual Canada Home Energy Justice Conference on October 8–9, 2025, at the John G. Diefenbaker Building in Ottawa. This national event will focus on tackling energy poverty and increasing access to solutions that make homes more affordable, efficient, and healthy.This year’s event will serve as a vital platform for policymakers, Indigenous leaders, non-profit organizations, utility providers, academics, and community advocates to share insights, foster partnerships, and develop actionable strategies. Key sessions will focus on the disproportionate impact of high energy costs on vulnerable communities, the role of government policy in promoting energy equity, and innovative technologies and programs designed to improve energy affordability and efficiency.“Nearly two million households in Canada experience energy poverty, with seniors, renters, newcomers, single-parent families, and rural communities most at risk,” said Corey Diamond, Executive Director, Efficiency Canada. “This conference is about coming together to change that — to share ideas, spark partnerships, and build the policies, programs, and capacity to end energy poverty within a generation.”The conference agenda includes keynote speeches from prominent figures in the energy and social justice sectors, interactive workshops, and networking opportunities. Attendees will gain a deeper understanding of the challenges faced by low-income households and a toolkit of collaborative solutions to implement change.For more information about the conference, including the full agenda and registration details, please visit the official website: https://energyconferencenetwork.swoogo.com/CHEJ2025 Media Contact:Kyle CornishEnergy Conference Networkkyle.cornish@energyconferencenetwork.com

