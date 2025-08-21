Over 400 Registrants and 65+ Speakers Confirmed for the 11th Annual Digitalization in Oil & Gas Conference

2025 Digitalization in Oil & Gas Conference

The energy sector's premier technology-focused event returns to Hilton Americas in Houston, Texas, on September 3-4, 2025.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The energy sector's premier technology-focused event, the 11th Annual Digitalization in Oil & Gas Conference, returns to Hilton Americas in Houston, Texas, on September 3-4, 2025. With over 400 industry professionals already registered and 65+ influential speakers confirmed, this year’s event is set to be the largest and most impactful yet.Bringing together operators, service companies, tech providers, and industry leaders, the conference focuses on accelerating digital transformation across the upstream, midstream, and downstream value chain.Hear from Industry Leaders Including:• Chevron• Shell• Dow• ExxonMobil• ConocoPhillips• Oxy• BASF• And many more leading innovatorsSessions will cover the latest in AI and machine learning, edge computing, digital twins, cybersecurity, IoT, data management, and more — all tailored to the unique challenges and opportunities within oil and gas.“Digital transformation is no longer optional — it’s a strategic imperative,” said Energy Conference Network CEO, Symon Rubens. “This event is the only one of its kind where the entire industry ecosystem comes together to exchange knowledge, share best practices, and chart the path forward.”Key Event Highlights:• 400+ attendees from across the energy sector• 65+ speakers including C-suite leaders, technical experts, and digital innovators• Exclusive networking opportunities• Hands-on sessions and solution showcasesWhether you're leading digital initiatives or just beginning your transformation journey, the Digitalization in Oil & Gas Conference is a must-attend event for gaining insight, making connections, and driving results. Registration & Full Agenda Visit https://www.digitalizationoilgas.com to view the agenda, speaker list, and secure your spot. The Early Bird Discount ($200 savings) expires on August 29th.________________________________________Contact:Kyle CornishDirector of MarketingEnergy Conference Networkkyle.cornish@energyconferencenetwork.com832-426-1342

