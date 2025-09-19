Federal Reserve Board publishes agenda for its community bank conference, which will take place on Thursday, October 9

The Federal Reserve Board on Friday published the agenda for its community bank conference, which will take place on Thursday, October 9. The conference will bring together a range of interested parties to discuss key issues facing the community bank sector.

"Community banks are the cornerstone of local economiesâ€”driving growth and creating jobs across the country," said Vice Chair for Supervision Michelle W. Bowman. "Yet they face many challenges in a rapidly changing landscape. Our conference will bring together leaders from across the economy to discuss the importance of these banks in their communities."

The conference will feature discussions on several topics pertaining to community banks, including payments innovation, capital and liquidity standards, and the evolution of consumer demands. The "Community Banks: A Path Forward" conference will take place at the Federal Reserve Board building in Washington, D.C., and will be livestreamed for the public at federalreserve.gov and on YouTube. In-person attendance will be limited and by invitation only. Please email [email protected] with general inquiries about the conference.

