Minutes of the Board's discount rate meetings on October 6, October 20, and October 29, 2025

November 25, 2025

For release at 2:00 p.m. EST

The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday released the minutes from its recent meetings to review and determine the discount rates provided to depository institutions through the discount window. Today's minutes cover the Board meetings that occurred on October 6, October 20, and October 29, 2025.

The Board's process for setting the discount rate is distinct from the process the Federal Open Market Committee follows in setting the target range for the federal funds rate.

For media inquiries, please email [email protected] or call 202-452-2955.

