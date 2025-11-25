Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,691 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 442,644 in the last 365 days.

Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by Steel Newco, Inc

November 25, 2025

Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by Steel Newco, Inc

For release at 5:15 p.m. EST

The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday announced its approval of the application by Steel Newco, Inc., of Peachtree Corners, Georgia, to become a bank holding company by merging with Synovus Financial Corporation, of Columbus, Georgia, and Pinnacle Financial Partners, of Nashville, Tennessee. As a result, Steel Newco will indirectly acquire Synovus Bank, of Columbus, Georgia, and Pinnacle Bank, of Nashville, Tennessee.

In addition, the Board gave its approval for Pinnacle Bank to merge with Synovus Bank, with Pinnacle Bank remaining as a state member bank supervised by the Federal Reserve System. Pinnacle Bank also received approval to establish and operate branches at the locations of Synovus Bank.

For media inquiries, please email [email protected] or call (202) 452-2955.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by Steel Newco, Inc

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more