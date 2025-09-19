Public Safety Appreciation Ceremony

Governor Kathy Hochul today at a ceremony in Albany awarded New York State Police Technical Sergeant Richard W. Albert and Cortland County Sheriff’s Office Captain Anthony Phelps the New York State Police Officer Medal of Honor for demonstrating exceptional courage and bravery. Sergeant Albert received the award for 2023 and Captain Phelps for 2024.

“Each of these officers displayed extraordinary bravery while under lethal threat by armed individuals who shot at police,” Governor Hochul said. “Their instincts and training kicked in, and their quick thinking and swift action saved their own lives while also protecting the lives of others. It is my honor to recognize and commend them for their heroism and thank them for their professionalism and dedication to public service.”

Governor Hochul presented the award, also known as the Governor’s Police Officer of the Year Award, to Sergeant Albert and Captain Phelps this morning during a Public Safety Appreciation Reception at the Executive Mansion in Albany. Family members and colleagues of the officers and approximately 200 law enforcement executives from across the state attended the reception.

Sergeant Richard W. Albert

On June 16, 2023, just after 11 a.m., Sergeant Albert, then a Trooper assigned to highway patrol, observed a Honda Pilot traveling at 112 miles per hour on Interstate 88 in Duanesburg, Schenectady County, and signaled for the driver to pull over. As he approached the driver’s side window, the passenger opened fire.

A 9mm round pierced Sergeant Albert’s left shoulder, just inches away from his heart. As a barrage of bullets continued, he took cover behind his patrol car, radioed for assistance, provided calm and clear updates, and returned fire.

The gunman attempted to flee but was blocked by a tractor trailer driver who witnessed the shooting and heroically blocked the Honda Pilot by turning into its path. The shooter then tried to carjack a pickup truck at gunpoint. Sergeant Albert, bleeding and under continued fire, reloaded his weapon, pursued his assailant and exchanged fire again. As backup and emergency responders arrived, the gunman fled into the nearby woods, where he was later found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Captain Anthony Phelps

On January 29, 2024, around 1 p.m., two Cortland County Sheriff’s deputies attempted to serve an eviction warrant at a home, where the tenant was found sitting on his couch holding a shotgun. A city of Cortland police officer arrived on scene, and three officers attempted to deescalate the situation, urging the man to put down his weapon.

Captain Phelps, then an investigator sergeant, arrived and climbed to the top of the stairs just as the tenant opened fire. While the other officers sought cover, Captain Phelps advanced toward the individual, striking him in the leg and ending the threat. He then secured the scene and applied a tourniquet to the tenant’s leg, saving his life.

New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services Commissioner Rossana Rosado said, “Technical Sergeant Albert and Captain Phelps faced grave danger and took immediate action to protect themselves and their fellow New Yorkers. Their remarkable bravery exemplifies not only the finest traditions of law enforcement, but an enduring dedication to serve the public with honor, integrity, and humanity. On behalf of the Police Officer of the Year Award Selection Committee and the Division of Criminal Justice Services, I am honored to recognize them for their selfless service and thank them for the work they do each day to keep our communities safe.”

New York State Police Superintendent Steven G. James said, “Sergeant Albert defines the very essence of what being a public servant is all about – dedication and selfless service. Today, we commemorate his gallant act and heroic efforts that took place on June 16, 2023. While most would run in the other direction, Sergeant Albert ran toward the gunfire despite knowing the risks. Due to his quick thinking and calm demeanor, two innocent bystanders left the scene unharmed. Thank you, Sergeant Albert, for your outstanding service and exceptional performance of duty, and for representing the New York State Police so well.”

Cortland County Sheriff Mark E. Helms said, “I am proud of all the officers who responded to this incident, but Captain Phelps stood out for his swift, decisive, and professional actions. His quick assessment and immediate response prevented what could have been a tragic outcome, protecting the lives of his fellow officers. Captain Phelps exemplifies the very best of the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office.”

Sergeant Albert, a 23-year member of the State Police, is currently assigned to the agency’s Office of Emergency Management in Albany. He is the 12th member of the State Police to receive the Medal of Valor/Governor’s Police Officer of the Year Award. Captain Phelps joined the Cortland County’s Sheriff’s Office in 2007 and was promoted to Road Patrol Captain last year. He is the first member of the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office to receive the award.

The Division of Criminal Justice Services coordinates the work of the Police Officer of the Year Award selection committee, members of which represent law enforcement agencies and police union leadership. One department nominated two individuals for the 2023 award while eight departments nominated a total of 10 individuals for the 2024 award. Those nominees receive a Certificate of Exceptional Valor from Governor Hochul.

A total of 125 officers from 22 different police departments and sheriffs’ offices have been recognized with the Medal of Valor/Governor’s Police Officer of the Year Award since its creation in 1984.

State Senator Lea Webb said, “Captain Anthony Phelps has been awarded the New York State Police Officer Medal of Honor for his service. He demonstrated extraordinary courage and quick action in the face of danger, protecting his fellow officers and our community while also preserving a life. His recognition as the first member of the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office to receive this honor is a historic moment and a testament to his dedication to public service. I congratulate Captain Phelps on this well deserved award and thank him for his unwavering commitment to keeping our community safe.”

State Senator Patricia Fahy said, “Our police officers are among the heroes of our communities and Trooper Albert and Captain Phelps represent some of the best of those who put on the uniform. Thanks to quick and decisive action from both of these officers, including here in Duanesburg in my district by Trooper Albert, New Yorkers are safer. On behalf of a grateful community and New Yorkers everywhere, I thank you for your bravery and today's honor is more than deserved.”

The Division of Criminal Justice Services provides critical support to all facets of the state’s criminal justice system, including, but not limited to: training law enforcement and other criminal justice professionals; overseeing a law enforcement accreditation program; ensuring Breathalyzer and speed enforcement equipment used by local law enforcement operate correctly; managing criminal justice grant funding; analyzing statewide crime and program data; providing research support; overseeing county probation departments and alternatives to incarceration programs; and coordinating youth justice policy. Follow DCJS on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).