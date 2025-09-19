WVDEP seeks public input on PFAS Action Plans in Eastern Panhandle

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP), in partnership with the West Virginia Rivers Coalition, Fair Shake Environmental Legal Services, and other local organizations, will host a series of community meetings in the Eastern Panhandle to help identify potential sources of PFAS contamination in public drinking water systems.





PFAS, often referred to as "forever chemicals," are widely used in stain-resistant, waterproof, and non-stick products and are known to persist in the environment. PFAS have been detected in multiple Eastern Panhandle public water systems, including Berkeley Springs, Charles Town, Harpers Ferry, Kearneysville, Martinsburg, and Summit Point. Current research indicates that exposure to some PFAS may lead to negative health outcomes.





The meetings will provide residents with information about PFAS, answer questions, and gather community input to help identify potential sources. This feedback will guide WVDEP in developing PFAS Action Plans for each affected water system in the region, as required under the PFAS Protection Act (HB 3189). The law directs WVDEP to identify and address PFAS sources in raw-water supplies through the creation of action plans and by strengthening reporting requirements for certain facilities.





Community Meeting Schedule:







Harpers Ferry – Monday, Sept. 29, 6–8 p.m. at Clarion Inn, 4328 William Wilson Fwy.

Charles Town – Tuesday, Sept. 30, 6–8 p.m. at Cool Spring Preserve, 1469 Lloyd Road.

Martinsburg – Wednesday, Oct. 1, 6–8 p.m. at The Holiday Inn, 301 Foxcroft Avenue.

Berkeley Springs – Thursday, Oct. 2, 6–8 p.m. at The Country Inn, 110 South Washington St.





All meetings are open to the public, and light refreshments will be provided.





The WVDEP’s partnership with the West Virginia Rivers Coalition is supported by a $1 million Government-to-Government (G2G) grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. This grant provides a unique opportunity to work directly with community groups to implement the PFAS Protection Act through community-driven, science-based solutions and development of PFAS Action Plans. The grant was originally terminated by EPA on March 12, 2025, but following WVDEP’s appeal, it was reinstated on July 1, 2025.









Media Interviews:





Chris Craig, Harpers Ferry Town Council, is available for comment.





