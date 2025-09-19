Language Access Program Helps Bring National Expertise to Interpreter Conference

The Nebraska Supreme Court Language Access Program assisted in facilitating Augustin De La Mora’s presentations at the Nebraska Association of Translators and Interpreters (NATI) annual conference, Bridging Languages with Excellence, held September 5–6 on the University of Nebraska Omaha campus.

De La Mora, who is nationally recognized in the fields of legal and medical interpretation, currently facilitates Nebraska’s Orientation and Skill Building sessions. His conference presentations included Situational Ethics in Legal Proceedings and Simultaneous Interpretation – Unlocking Your Potential. He also delivered Saturday’s keynote address, Staying Ahead in the Shifting Language Access Climate.

According to attendees, the sessions were a great success, drawing judicial, medical, educational, and community interpreters from across the state. Many participants noted that meeting in person for the first time strengthened connections and reinforced the value of the statewide network.

Photos:

Top: Nebraska’s Supreme Court language access team at the NATI Conference with guest speaker Augustin De La Mora in Omaha -- Left to right: Kari Corkle, Augustin De La Mora, Kathleen Valle, Amiel Armijo, Olivia Brockman, and Adrian Hinojosa.

Bottom: Nebraska interpreters at conference.