MDC Little Acorns programs at Burr Oak Woods Nature Center keep kids engaged with nature this December

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – When colder temperatures arrive, it can be easy for young children to stay inside during winter months. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) offers regular Little Acorns programs to help kids explore nature all year long.

Little Acorns programs are designed to help children ages 3-5 learn about the natural world through hands on experiences, crafts, and focused free-play activities.

In December, staff at Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center will offer two sessions of a Little Acorns crafting and story time program. Participants will listen to a reading of “Night Tree” by Eve Bunting, a heartwarming story about a family that decorates a tree outside with special gifts that the animals in the forest can enjoy. They will then make a pinecone bird feeder to hang in their favorite tree at home.

The times are as follows:

Registration is required for both events. Questions may be directed to Naturalist Susie Harris at susan.harris@mdc.mo.gov.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all of its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.

