Everyday Woman Co-Founder Galit Ventura Rozen Named Runner-Up at The North America's Next Greatest Speaker Competition

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Everyday Woman is thrilled to announce that its co-founder, Galit Ventura-Rozen, has been named Runner-Up in the highly competitive North America’s Next Greatest Speaker Competition during the eWomenNetwork Icon Conference, held in Dallas on August 16, 2025. This recognition highlights not only Galit’s skill as a motivational speaker but also her commitment to inspiring women everywhere to embrace and share their voices.A Competition That Brings Voices TogetherThe North America’s Next Greatest Speaker Competition is one of the most anticipated highlights of the eWomenNetwork Icon Conference, drawing hundreds of women entrepreneurs, leaders, and changemakers. Semi-finalists were chosen through four regional competitions, each selecting three winners, resulting in 12 remarkable women advancing to Dallas to compete in the semi-finals.Each contestant was challenged to deliver a compelling three-minute talk in front of conference attendees, with the goal of advancing to the finals. Galit’s story and delivery stood out, earning her one of just three finalist spots. On the main stage, she was given six minutes to expand her talk before a live audience of hundreds, and she delivered with a message so powerful that she received a standing ovation and secured the title of Runner-Up.The Voice That Chose HerGalit’s talk, titled “The Voice That Chose Me,” is deeply personal. At just seven years old, she lost her voice and spoke only in a whisper for the next six years of her life. It wasn’t until age 13 that she was finally able to reclaim the voice she speaks in today which is not the voice she was born with.On the Icon Conference stage, Galit took the audience through this journey with raw honesty, sharing not only the pain of living voiceless as a child but also the triumph of rediscovering her voice and using it to empower others.“The most challenging part for me wasn’t the story itself,” Galit admitted. “It was controlling my nerves. I was a nervous mess before going on stage. But I knew that if I wanted to inspire women, I had to walk through that fear.”Her vulnerability and courage resonated with the audience. The defining moment of her talk came when she invited everyone in the room to join her in a powerful affirmation.“I said to them, ‘Repeat after me: My voice matters. My story matters. I matter.’ And the entire audience stood up and shouted it with me. That moment I will never forget. It was proof that my message connected deeply, that women want and need permission to use their voices.”A Message of EmpowermentGalit’s central message is simple yet transformative: your voice matters. Whether it’s in the boardroom, in conversations with friends, or in discussions with family, women deserve to speak up without fear of judgment.The key takeaway from her talk: If I, the girl who whispered for six years, can stand on stage today in front of hundreds, then you too can turn your dreams into your reality.The judges praised her for her authenticity, energy, and ability to move an audience from inspiration to action. Feedback from attendees echoed those sentiments, with many saying Galit’s words gave them the courage to speak up in their own lives.Everyday Woman: Giving Women a Voice Through WritingBeyond her speaking career, Galit has made it her mission to amplify women’s voices through Everyday Woman, a company she co-founded to support women in business and in life. Through its programs, Everyday Woman has already helped over 360 women become published authors, giving them the platform to share their stories, knowledge, and expertise with the world.“Writing a book is another way women can use their voice,” Galit explained. “Some may never step on a stage, but they can inspire and impact just as deeply through their words on the page.”Everyday Woman’s mission is rooted in the belief that women rise higher when they rise together. From collaborative book projects to coaching programs, the platform empowers women to live authentically, lead with confidence, and contribute meaningfully to their communities.More Than a SpeakerWhile Galit is widely recognized for her motivational talks and her work with Everyday Woman, she is also a seasoned commercial real estate broker in Las Vegas, Nevada. With over 28 years of experience, she has built, invested in, and sold numerous commercial real estate properties. Her success in a male-dominated industry is a testament to her resilience, expertise, and drive.In addition to her professional accomplishments, Galit is a proud mother of three adult children, a devoted wife, and a pet parent to three beloved dogs. She often shares that her family is her grounding force and her greatest source of pride.Looking AheadThe recognition Galit received at the Icon Conference is not the culmination of her journey; it is a new beginning. She plans to expand her speaking career to reach even larger audiences, delivering her message of courage and empowerment to women around the world.Through Everyday Woman, she aims to help thousands more women step into their power, whether through speaking, writing, or entrepreneurship. Her long-term vision is to create a ripple effect: women who find and use their voices will inspire the next generation to do the same.A Woman on a MissionGalit Ventura-Rozen embodies what it means to turn pain into purpose. From a little girl who whispered her way through childhood to a woman standing boldly on stage and receiving standing ovations, her story reminds us that even the quietest voices can echo loudly when they finally find the courage to speak.“Every woman deserves to be heard,” Galit said. “And when she is, the world changes.”About Everyday WomanEveryday Woman is a platform dedicated to empowering women by providing tools, opportunities, and community support. From publishing programs that help women become authors to coaching and speaking initiatives that encourage women to lead and grow, Everyday Woman is committed to helping women succeed in every area of life.Media Contact:Galit Ventura-RozenEveryday

