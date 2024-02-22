Everyday Woman Announces Collaboration Anthology Book: "Creating Her Empire: Discovering a Women's Purpose"
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Everyday Woman, a leading advocate for women empowerment and visibility, is proud to announce its collaboration with the trailblazing founders of Creating Her Empire, Maeli Nelson and Sandra Holladay, on an inspiring anthology project. Titled "Creating Her Empire: Discovering a Women's Purpose," this anthology aims to provide a platform for women to share their remarkable stories, empowering others through their journeys.
Maeli Nelson and Sandra Holliday, the visionaries behind Creating Her Empire, have been instrumental in fostering a vibrant community through their women's real estate group, dedicated to empowering and uplifting women in Utah. This anthology represents a unique opportunity for women to amplify their voices and celebrate their experiences within the realms of entrepreneurship, leadership, and personal growth.
As a testament to its commitment to women's visibility and empowerment, Everyday Woman will be overseeing the management of this groundbreaking project. With a keen focus on guiding the contributing authors through the writing process, Everyday Woman aims to offer unwavering support to those sharing their stories for the first time.
"Creating Her Empire: Discovering a Women's Purpose" will mark the debut writing endeavor for many of the esteemed authors participating in this transformative anthology. The book is expected to serve as a powerful source of inspiration and encouragement for women from all walks of life.
Founded in March 2020, Everyday Woman has been at the forefront of equipping women with the tools and knowledge to enhance their online presence and expand their client base. Additionally, it serves as a robust platform for women to extend support to one another, exemplified by its thriving Facebook group comprising over 18,000 women professionals and entrepreneurs.
Galit Ventura-Rozen and Angela Giles, the visionary co-founders of Everyday Woman, expressed their enthusiasm for providing women with the opportunity to publish anthologies under the Everyday Woman brand. This endeavor aligns seamlessly with their unwavering dedication to fostering a community where women can thrive, celebrate their accomplishments, and inspire others through their stories.
To learn more about Everyday Woman and its impactful initiatives, visit everydaywoman.me.
Galit Rozen
