Red House Streaming Launches Nonprofit Tuesdays

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Red House Streaming is proud to empower Florida nonprofits by expanding their reach and amplifying their impact in the community on The Nonprofit Collective, featured on RHStv – Tampa Bay’s Premier Streaming Network.

Nonprofit organizations can now showcase their mission, connect with supporters, and inspire change like never before with a free one-minute video.

This initiative wouldn’t have been possible without the support of our parent company, CP Communications, and the visionary leadership of our CEO, Kurt Heitmann. His commitment to innovation and community storytelling is helping nonprofits across Florida thrive.

“The process is simple; our production team will conduct and record the interviews with nonprofit leaders throughout the day at our production studios. Each interview will be professionally edited into a concise, one-minute video that highlights your mission and message. Then we will showcase the videos on The Nonprofit Collective on RHStv. We will also promote them on our digital and social media platforms. Plus, you get to share, embed, and repurpose the video on your own digital platforms. All you have to do is schedule a time with us,” says Kurt Heitmann, CEO, CP Communications/ Red House Streaming.

Heitmann further shares, “Whether you're raising awareness, recruiting volunteers, or driving donations, The Nonprofit Collective gives you the tools to reach your goals. Our vision is to become the go-to video database for nonprofits in Tampa Bay and across Florida; revolutionizing how communities discover and support nonprofit work.”

This special offer is available now, and we will continue to host Nonprofit Tuesdays every Tuesday at our St. Petersburg location: 9965 18th St N, St. Petersburg, FL 33716.

For nonprofits seeking enhanced exposure, we offer upgraded services at just $375/month for a year (renewals available). This includes in-house marketing support, cross-promotion opportunities, and strategic visibility.

Where to watch? Our Nonprofit Collective is available to stream on-demand for FREE on the web, iOS, Roku, Google Play, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, and all mobile devices.

Want to be featured? Schedule your interview now and our team will provide you with more details and steps regarding the pre-interview and interview process.

About CP Communications

With over four decades of experience, CP Communications is recognized as a premier provider of live event production solutions, specializing in broadcast services, mobile production units, A/V rentals, bonded cellular, and IP-based content delivery. From major sporting events to corporate broadcasts, CP has built a reputation for delivering innovative, reliable, and cost-effective solutions for clients nationwide. www.cpcomms.com

About Red House Streaming (RHS)

Based in St. Petersburg, Florida, Red House Streaming is a full-service video production and streaming company offering broadcast-quality studio production, live and remote event coverage, and multi-platform distribution. RHS operates three state-of-the-art studios: Studio A, a broadcast space with LED displays and a voice-over-booth; Studio B, a flexible influencer set with removable green screen; and Studio C, a 2,000 sq. ft. cinematic studio featuring customizable environments and Mark Roberts Motion Control robotic camera systems. In addition to in-studio services, RHS provides mobile production units, IP-based delivery, creative storytelling, editing motion graphics, and marketing support. Together with its parent company, CP Communications, RHS delivers turnkey solutions that combine cutting-edge technology with Emmy Award winning expertise to bring content to audiences everywhere. www.redhousestreaming.com

About RHStv

RHStv, a CP Communications company, is Tampa Bay’s premier free streaming network, delivering socially responsible content that educates, uplifts, and connects. From original programming and community events to business features and nonprofit spotlights, RHStv redefines local media by focusing on impact over sensationalism. A subsidiary of CP Communications, RHStv is available on all major OTT and mobile platforms. Available for free on iOS, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Google Pay, all mobile devices, and the web. www.rhstv.com

