CP Communications is Building a Culture of Innovation, Education, and Community Impact in Tampa Bay

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CP Communications and its subsidiaries, Red House Streaming (RHS) and RHStv, are redefining what it means to be the premier workplace in Tampa Bay. As the only fully turnkey broadcast solutions company in the region, CP Communications delivers end-to-end services for live production, streaming, marketing, and content distribution. With over 40 years in business, CP Communications has built a legacy of innovation and integrity, and since expanding with RHS and RHStv, the company has doubled its employee base, creating exciting opportunities for professional growth and advancement across three thriving verticals.

What truly sets CP Communications apart is its commitment to people. During the COVID-19 pandemic, CP Communications was one of the rare companies in the broadcast industry that did not lay off a single employee, showing extraordinary dedication to its team. Today, the company fosters a diverse, inclusive, and supportive culture that focuses on mentorship, internal promotions, and continuous education. Employees are encouraged to grow into leadership roles and gain hands-on experience across a wide spectrum of specialties, including OTT streaming, content syndication, original programming, strategic marketing plans, bonded cellular technology, audio and studio engineering, video camera operations, RF coordination, fiber optics, and remote video streaming. Team members also have the rare opportunity to work alongside an Emmy award-winning team, whether supporting live broadcast productions through CP Communications or working on local programming and content creation with Red House Streaming.

CP Communications provides engineering solutions and A/V rentals for some of the biggest events in the country, including the Super Bowl, giving employees the chance to gain exposure to world-class live event production. Team members may even be on the field at major sporting events, supporting live broadcasts with bonded cellular equipment. Back at headquarters, state-of-the-art production trucks are used for remote productions, where the on-site bonded cellular crew captures the event while talent is located in our studios. The show is then cut from our production trucks and delivered directly to major networks like ESPN or other leading sports broadcasters, providing hands-on experience with the same workflows used by national sports networks.

RHStv’s FAST network features Tampa Bay Strong, a unique community-driven initiative that allows members of the public to upload their own user-generated content. This platform empowers, educates, and raises awareness, giving the community a voice and a direct way to share stories, initiatives, and local perspectives. It embodies CP Communications’ mission to use technology and media to connect and uplift the Tampa Bay community.

CP Communications recently launched its first in-house marketing team, opening new pathways for creativity and collaboration. The company also offers internship programs, giving students and early-career professionals real-world exposure to the broadcast and streaming industries. Passionate about giving back, CP Communications and RHStv offer special nonprofit rates for video production and marketing services, ensuring nonprofit organizations can access high-quality, professional storytelling to amplify their missions through affordable and impactful video marketing.

At its core, CP Communications is more than a workplace, it is a community built on loyalty, innovation, and purpose. Employees are not just part of a team; they are part of a mission to push the boundaries of broadcasting and streaming while making a meaningful difference in Tampa Bay and beyond. With its unique blend of turnkey services, Emmy award-winning expertise, and dedication to education and growth, CP Communications is where careers are built, and futures are shaped.

About CP Communications

With over four decades of experience, CP Communications is recognized as a premier provider of live event production solutions, specializing in broadcast services, mobile production units, A/V rentals, bonded cellular, and IP-based content delivery. From major sporting events to corporate broadcasts, CP has built a reputation for delivering innovative, reliable, and cost-effective solutions for clients nationwide. www.cpcomms.com

About Red House Streaming (RHS)

Based in St Petersburg, Florida, Red House Streaming is a full-service video production and streaming company offering broadcast-quality studio production, live and remote event coverage, and multi-platform distribution. RHS operates three state-of-the-art studios: Studio A, a broadcast space with LED displays and a voice-over-booth; Studio B, a flexible influencer set with removable green screen; and Studio C, a 2,000 sq. ft. cinematic studio featuring customizable environments and Mark Roberts Motion Control robotic camera systems. In addition to in-studio services, RHS provides mobile production units, IP-based delivery, creative storytelling, editing motion graphics, and marketing support. Together with its parent company, CP Communications, RHS delivers turnkey solutions that combine cutting-edge technology with Emmy Award winning expertise to bring content to audiences everywhere. www.redhousestreaming.com

About RHStv

RHStv, a CP Communications company, is Tampa Bay’s premier free streaming network, delivering socially responsible content that educates, uplifts, and connects. From original programming and community events to business features and nonprofit spotlights, RHStv redefines local media by focusing on impact over sensationalism. A subsidiary of CP Communications, RHStv is available on all major OTT and mobile platforms. Available for free on iOS, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Google Pay, all mobile devices, and the web. www.rhstv.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.