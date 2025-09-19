Plus Size clothing Market 2025 is Expected to Develop at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2024 to 2033

By type, the casual wear plus size clothing segment was the highest contributor to the plus size clothing market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ plus size clothing market " was valued at $579.8 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach $964.9 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2024 to 2033. Plus size clothing refers to garments designed specifically for individuals whose body measurements exceed the average size range typically found in mainstream fashion. These clothing items cater to various body shapes and sizes, ensuring a comfortable and flattering fit for people with larger body dimensions. Sizing for plus size clothing generally starts from size 14 or 16 (in the U.S.) and can go up to size 32 or higher. Plus size clothing includes a wide range of apparel such as dresses, tops, pants, skirts, activewear, and outerwear, designed to accommodate and complement fuller figures. Key characteristics of plus size clothing often include enhanced fit, tailored to provide better proportions and comfort for larger body types; fashionable designs that reflect current trends with modifications to enhance comfort and appearance; and the use of materials that offer stretch and support to ensure ease of movement and durability. The?plus size clothing market?is segmented on the basis of type, gender, age group, price point, and region. By type, the market is classified into casual wear, formal wear, sportswear, and others. On the basis of gender, it is bifurcated into male and female. Based on age group, it is segregated into below 15, 16 to 59 and 60 & above. On the basis of price point, it is categorized into economy, mid-range, and premium. Region wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.By type, the plus size clothing market is categorized into casual wear, formal wear, sportswear, and others. Region wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.By type, the plus size clothing market is categorized into casual wear, formal wear, sportswear, and others. Among these, casual wear segment dominated the market share in 2023 and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. There is a rising demand for comfortable and versatile clothing, particularly among plus size individuals who prioritize ease and comfort in their attire. This demand has been further amplified by lifestyle changes, such as the increase in remote work and more relaxed dress codes, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, casual wear tends to be more affordable than formal or specialized clothing, making it accessible to a larger portion of the market. The casual wear segment also aligns well with current fashion trends, such as athleisure and streetwear, which are popular across all size ranges. Retailers and brands have recognized their substantial market potential and have focused on expanding their plus size casual wear lines, providing a wider variety of options. The versatility of casual wear, suitable for various occasions, further enhances its appeal, making it a preferred choice for many plus size consumers. These factors collectively contribute to the dominance of the casual wear segment in the plus size clothing market., increasing the Plus Size clothing Market SizeBy gender, plus size clothing market bifurcated into male and female. Among these, male segment dominated the market share in 2023 and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. There has been a growing recognition and acceptance of diverse body types among men, leading to increased demand for larger sizes in men's clothing. The rise in obesity rates globally has also contributed to a greater need for plus size options for men. Additionally, men are increasingly seeking fashionable and well-fitting attire, driving demand for a broader range of plus size clothing. Retailers and brands have responded by expanding their offerings, providing more styles, and improving the fitting and quality of plus size men's apparel. This has been further supported by targeted marketing campaigns and the availability of plus size men's clothing both online and in physical stores, making it more accessible. These factors, combined with the growing purchasing power of male consumers, have led to the male segment dominating the plus size clothing market share. Based on age group, it is segregated into below 15, 16 to 59 and 60 & above. Among these, 16 to 59 segment dominated the market share in 2023 and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This age group represents a significant portion of the population, encompassing teenagers, young adults, and middle-aged individuals who actively participate in fashion consumption. Additionally, there is a growing awareness and acceptance of diverse body types within this age range, leading to increased demand for stylish and well-fitting plus size clothing. The influence of social media and body positivity movements has also encouraged individuals within this segment to seek fashionable clothing that caters to their sizes. Furthermore, people in this age group often have greater disposable incomes and purchasing power compared to younger or older demographics, allowing them to spend more on apparel. Retailers and brands have responded by expanding their plus size offerings and marketing efforts towards this demographic, providing a wide variety of options that cater to their fashion preferences and lifestyle needs. These factors collectively contribute to the dominance of the 16 to 59 age segment in the plus size clothing market.On the basis of price point, it is categorized into economy, mid-range, and premium. Among these, mid-range segment dominated the market share in 2023 and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This segment offers a balance between affordability and quality, making it an attractive option for a broad range of consumers who seek stylish, well-fitting apparel without the higher price tag associated with luxury brands. Mid-range clothing often provides a wide variety of trendy and fashionable designs, catering to diverse preferences within the plus size market. Additionally, according to Plus Size clothing Market Trends, the mid-range segment benefits from economies of scale, allowing brands to offer competitive pricing while maintaining quality. Increased consumer spending power in the mid-range segment also drives demand, as individuals within this price bracket are willing to invest in fashionable and comfortable clothing.Region wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Among these, North America dominated the Plus Size clothing Industryshare in 2023 and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The region has a large and diverse population with a significant portion having a higher prevalence of plus size individuals due to factors like lifestyle and dietary habits. There is also a strong consumer focus on fashion and personal appearance, driving demand for a wide range of plus size apparel. Moreover, North America benefits from well-established retail infrastructure, with numerous brands and retailers offering extensive plus size collections both online and in physical stores. The rise of body positivity movements and increased awareness of diverse body types have further influenced the demand for inclusive fashion, increasing the Plus Size clothing Market growth. Key findings of the studyBy type, the casual wear plus size clothing segment was the highest contributor to the plus size clothing market.By gender, the male segment was the highest contributor to the market.By age group, the 16 to 59 segment was the highest contributor to the market.By price point, the mid-range segment was the highest contributor to the market.

