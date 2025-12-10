Liquid Packaging Carton Market Set for Strong Demand and Growth Through 2032

Liquid Packaging Carton Market Carton Type

Asia-Pacific Leading region with nearly one-third market share in 2022 and expected to maintain dominance through 2032 (CAGR: 5.5%).

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global liquid packaging carton market continues to grow steadily, driven by rising demand for packaged food and beverages and ongoing technological advancements in carton manufacturing. According to Allied Market Research, the market reached $19.8 billion in 2022 and is projected to hit $32.7 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2032.As consumers increasingly prioritize sustainability, liquid carton packaging known for its recyclability and renewable material composition is gaining strong traction over plastic bottles, cans, and other conventional packaging formats.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/558 Key Market Drivers & Opportunities:1. Rising demand for packaged food & beverages- Urbanization, lifestyle changes, and growing disposable incomes especially in emerging economies have boosted the consumption of packaged dairy products, juices, and ready-to-drink beverages.2. Technological advancements- Innovations in carton design, barrier coatings, and filling technology are enhancing product safety, shelf life, and convenience.3. Sustainability shift opens new opportunities- With global emphasis on eco-friendly packaging, liquid cartons offer a compelling alternative to plastic due to their recyclability and renewable material content.Market Breakdown:-By Carton Type- Brick Liquid Cartons: Largest share in 2022; valued for sustainability and recyclability.- Gable Top Cartons: Fastest-growing segment (CAGR: 5.4%); preferred for their convenient pouring and recloseable caps.By Shelf Life- Long Shelf Life Cartons: Dominated the market with over two-thirds share and expected to grow at the highest CAGR (5.3%). Consumers prefer products that offer extended shelf stability without compromising safety.By End Use- Liquid Dairy Products: Largest end-use segment; nearly two-thirds of total market revenue.- Liquid Foods: Highest growth segment (CAGR: 5.9%), driven by the need for packaging that preserves freshness and prevents contamination.By Region- Asia-Pacific: Leading region with nearly one-third market share in 2022 and expected to maintain dominance through 2032 (CAGR: 5.5%). Rapid population growth and increasing urbanization fuel adoption of carton-packed beverages.Top Market Players:- Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd.- Adam Pack S.A.- Tetra Laval Group- Greatview Aseptic Packaging- Elopak- WestRock Company- Stora Enso- Atlas Packaging- ITC Limited- Refresco GroupThese companies are actively engaging in new product launches, collaborations, expansions, and strategic agreements to strengthen their market positioning𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/liquid-packaging-cartons-market/purchase-options About Us:Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.