Water Treatment Technology Market 2025–2030 Growth Outlook, Competitive Landscape & Strategic Analysis

The global water treatment technology market continues to expand, driven by increasing population, industrial growth, declining freshwater availability, and escalating water scarcity challenges. According to a new report by Allied Market Research titled "Water Treatment Technology Market by Chemicals, Membrane System, and End-Use Industry: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030," the sector generated $168.0 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $265.9 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Market Drivers & Opportunities

Strong growth in the water treatment technology market is fuelled by:
- Rapid population growth and urbanization
- Industrial expansion across major economies
- Shrinking freshwater reserves and worsening water scarcity issues

While high installation and operational costs remain a major restraint, advancements in treatment technologies and expanding R&D efforts are expected to create attractive opportunities over the coming years.

Segmental Snapshot:

1. Chemicals
- Corrosion & Scale Inhibitors dominated the segment in 2020, driven by rising industrial activities and the need to prevent scale formation.
- Coagulants & Flocculants are set to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.3%, attributed to their high efficiency across diverse pH levels and raw water conditions.

2. Membrane Systems:
- Reverse Osmosis (RO) accounted for the largest market share in 2020 due to benefits like high efficiency, low maintenance, compact system size, and ease of installation.
- Ultrafiltration (UF) is expected to grow fastest at a CAGR of 5.3%, supported by its increasing use in brackish water purification and demand for high-purity water.

Regional Highlights:
- North America led the global market in 2020 with nearly one-third share. Key factors include water scarcity, rapid urban development, and stringent regulations governing wastewater disposal.
- Asia-Pacific is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 5.4% through 2030, driven by limited freshwater availability and rising demand for clean and potable water.

Leading Market Players:
- AECOM
- Ashland Global Holdings Inc.
- BASF SE
- Aquatech International LLC
- DOW
- BioMicrobics, Inc.
- PepsiCo
- DuPont
- The Coca-Cola Company
- The 3M Company

