MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela condemns brutal iilling of Gauteng NTA Chairperson Mr Thamsanqa Moyo

The Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, has expressed her deepest shock and sadness at the brutal killing of the Gauteng Chairperson of the National Taxi Alliance (NTA), Mr Thamsanqa Moyo.

Moyo was shot while driving along the Soweto Highway this afternoon.

MEC Diale-Tlabela strongly condemns this senseless act of violence, which has not only robbed the taxi industry of a dedicated leader but also left a painful mark on his family, colleagues, and the broader transport sector.

“This is a devastating loss to the taxi industry and to Gauteng as a whole. Mr Moyo was a leader who played an important role in shaping dialogue within the industry and promoting stability. His untimely death is a blow to ongoing efforts to build peace, unity, and sustainable solutions within the taxi sector,” said MEC Diale-Tlabela.

The MEC extended heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Mr Moyo, as well as the leadership and members of the NTA.

She further urged law enforcement agencies to work tirelessly to ensure that those responsible for this heinous crime are brought to book.

“We cannot allow criminal elements to derail progress in the taxi industry through acts of intimidation and violence. We call for calm, restraint, and cooperation as investigations unfold.”

She reaffirmed the provincial government’s commitment to working with all stakeholders in the taxi industry to build a safe, reliable, and peaceful transport system in Gauteng.

MEC Diale-Tlabela will tomorrow pay homage to the family of the late Moyo. The visit forms part of the MEC’s commitment to extend condolences and support to the bereaved family.

Through this gesture, the MEC seeks to honour the memory of Mr Moyo and stand in solidarity with his loved ones during this difficult time.

