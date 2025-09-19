Higher Education and Training on call for nominations to Community Education and Training College Councils

The Department of Higher Education and Training has published in the Government Gazette the call for nominations to fill vacancies on Community Education and Training (CET) College Councils across the country. This represents an important step in strengthening the governance, accountability, and renewal of our CET colleges.

CET colleges are the bridge of hope for thousands of South Africans, especially out- of-school youth, adult learners, and communities seeking literacy, second-chance opportunities, and pathways to skills. They form part of the backbone of the Post- School Education and Training (PSET) system, and their councils must be credible, competent, and reflective of the aspirations of the people they serve.

Through this call, we are inviting South Africans with experience in governance, community development, education and training, industry, labour, and civic organisations to step forward. We are looking for individuals who can provide strategic guidance, ensure financial oversight, and help link CET colleges to the economic and social development strategies of their districts and municipalities.

This effort is part of the broader CET renewal strategy of aligning colleges with the District Development Model, strengthening teaching and learning, expanding access to literacy and skills, and making CET colleges central to local development.

We encourage communities, organisations, and individuals across the country to seize this opportunity. Governance in CET colleges is not only about oversight — it is about being custodians of hope, ensuring that these institutions respond to the real needs of young people, women, workers, and communities who are determined to learn, upskill, and thrive.

“As we work towards the opening of the 2026 academic year, we remain committed to supporting CET councils once appointed, ensuring that their role contributes to a stable, well-functioning, and transformative sector. Together, let us pick up the spear of renewal in CET, so that learning opportunities reach every district, every township, and every village,” said Minister Buti Manamela.

The deadline and submission process for nominations is outlined in the Government Gazette, and we urge all stakeholders to participate actively.

Enquiries: Matshepo Seedat, Spokesperson for the Minister of Higher Education and Training

Cell: 082 679 9473

