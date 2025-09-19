Minister Patricia de Lille welcomes announcement that Electronic Travel Authorisation visa system will be rolled out in time for G20 Leaders’ Summit

Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille welcomes the announcement that the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) visa system will be rolled out in time for the G20 Leaders’ Summit.

In its first phase, delegates from China, India, Mexico, and Indonesia, the only G20 countries whose citizens require visas to visit South Africa, will be able to apply digitally from the comfort of their homes. According to the Department of Home Affairs, the second phase will see the ETA extended next year to the general public of these countries, followed by a full rollout to non-G20 nations.

“We must now, as the tourism sector, up our marketing in those countries because it is definitely going to drive-up the demand, the demand for more flights coming to our country” said Minister de Lille.

Research shows that the ETA could increase international arrivals by up to 1 million per year and create between 80 000 and 100 000 new jobs in the tourism sector.

Minister de Lille expressed her appreciation to Home Affairs Minister Dr. Leon Schreiber and the Inter-Ministerial Committee for their commitment and hard work in making the ETA system a reality.

Developed in partnership with the Department of Home Affairs, State Security Agency, and the Presidency, the ETA is designed for efficiency, with applicants receiving outcomes within two hours. The system also introduces enhanced security features, reducing the human element in processing and strengthening the integrity of South Africa’s borders.

