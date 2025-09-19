Concierge Auctions: Record Price Achieved at Auction for Iconic Coronado, San Diego Bay, CA Estate in Just 52 Days

Sale marks the highest price ever for property in Coronado Cays and the second highest price in Coronado in cooperation with Coldwell Banker

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions announced today that one of Southern California’s most incredible waterfront residences is pending sale for $24.136 million, following a competitive auction, as nine bidders competed to own the 11,715-square-foot estate. Located in the seaside community of Coronado, California, ‘3 The Point’, with over 320 feet of private bay footage and two private docks, was offered in cooperation with Ericca Woodruff, Brittany Hahn Games, and Steve Games of Coldwell Banker Associated Brokers Realty and Coldwell Banker West. When closed, the transaction will represent the highest price ever achieved for property in Coronado Cays and the second highest price in Coronado.

Featured as part of Concierge Auctions’ annual Hong Kong sale, bidding opened on 10 September and culminated live at The Upper House in Hong Kong, live-streamed to the world, on 18 September KHT. The property drew competitive interest from a curated pool of global buyers seeking the coveted Coronado lifestyle and its ideal mix of natural beauty, exclusive amenities, and urban convenience.

“‘3 The Point’ is the very pinnacle of waterfront living, so its sale required the proper visibility to match its value,” said Woodruff. “By bringing this property to the global stage, Concierge Auctions ensured it found the right buyer in record time.”

Concierge Auctions’ 2025 “Luxury Homes Index,” the 10th edition of the leading global auction firm’s annual report examining key luxury residential markets nationally, found that the average Days On Market (DOM) for top luxury property sales across Southern California in 2024 was 319 days. After having been listed for 677 days, in this instance, the sellers went to auction and achieved a sale in 52 days.

This seven-bedroom, 11-bathroom estate blends modern coastal architecture with luxurious interior design and smart home technology. Clean lines, floor-to-ceiling glass, and natural textures create a seamless indoor-outdoor flow with sweeping views of the bay, Coronado Bridge, and San Diego skyline. The home features a chef’s kitchen, full bar and billiards area, private balconies in every bedroom, and a dedicated primary suite wing with office and lounge.

The property is designed for exceptional waterfront living, with unmatched access to the Pacific Ocean through the San Diego Bay. A 3,600± square-foot rooftop deck includes a pool, spa, fire pit, and putting green, while the ground level offers a second infinity-edge pool and wrap-around patios.

“With its combination of privacy, innovation, beauty, and direct access to nature, this estate exemplifies what our international clientele is seeking,” said Bob Buttaro, Vice President of Business Development at Concierge Auctions. “Alongside Coldwell Banker, we leveraged our global platform to deliver speed and certainty in the sale.”

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

