South-Eastern Europe strengthens dialogue and public participation in environmental assessment

Representatives from South-Eastern European countries gathered in Vienna to advance public participation and transboundary dialogue in environmental impact assessment (EIA).

The OSCE, together with Italy’s Ministry of Environment and Energy Security, organized the Consultative Workshop “Strengthening public participation and transboundary dialogue in environmental impact assessment in South-Eastern Europe” on 8-9 September. The event brought together National Focal Points to the Espoo and Aarhus Conventions, Aarhus Centres, international experts, and representatives of UNECE and the International Association for Impact Assessment (IAIA).

Participants explored key provisions of the Conventions and the Protocol on Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA). They also examined the practical challenges of conducting transboundary EIAs, shared experiences on improving public participation in decision-making, and exchanged good practices from across the region.

Discussions covered:

lessons learned from organizing public hearings in South-Eastern Europe;

integrating climate proofing into infrastructure projects;

EIA requirements of financial institutions; and

the role of Artificial Intelligence in environmental reporting and permitting.

Opening the workshop, Bakyt Dzhusupov, Co-ordinator of OSCE Economic and Environmental Activities, highlighted the importance of inclusive participation and transboundary co-operation, stressing that “the most effective way to sustain transboundary cooperation is through multilateralism and joint action to achieve shared goals”.

Representatives from Italy’s Ministry of Environment and Energy Security, Anna Maria Maggiore and Chiara Landini, underlined that evolving regulatory, environmental, and socio-political dynamics demand adaptability. “Transboundary consultations are part of this logic, highlighting the need to establish effective mechanisms of coordination and cooperation between all actors involved,” they said.

Elena Santer, Secretary to the Espoo Convention and the Protocol on SEA, said that “collaboration between countries and good faith in consultations under the provisions of the Conventions remain essential, even when significant impacts on the environment are not initially anticipated”.

The workshop outcomes, together with priorities identified during the discussions, will feed into the updated “Action Plan to support effective application of transboundary EIA and SEA procedures in South-Eastern European countries”.