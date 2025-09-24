FlackTek™ Launches MEGA Product Line: Making the Industrial Standard of Bladed Mixing Obsolete

FlackTek The MEGA FlackTek is the world’s most sophisticated and largest high-speed bladeless planetary mixer.

LANDRUM, SC, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FlackTek™ , a pioneer in high-performance materials processing, has officially launched the MEGA FlackTek™ — the world’s most sophisticated and largest high-speed bladeless planetary mixer, now available for commercial orders. With an hourly output measured in tons per hour, the MEGA empowers manufacturers to scale breakthrough formulations from R&D to full-scale production without compromise. This technology replaces traditional industrial bladed mixers and revolutionizes the typical manufacturing process.Engineered to transform not just how materials are processed but how production environments are designed, the MEGA FlackTek™ redefines what’s possible in precision mixing, facility layout, and manufacturing throughput. Its clean, bladeless system eliminates cleanup and cross-contamination concerns. Advanced control features support modern production flows ranging from small-batch pilot runs to continuous, high-volume output.“This isn’t just about scale. It’s about freeing our customers from legacy constraints and giving them the flexibility to rethink their entire process, from formulation to floorplan,” said Matt Gross, CEO of FlackTek™. “The MEGA FlackTek™ helps teams accelerate development, reduce downtime, and deliver the same repeatable results from grams to tons.”Built for Modern ManufacturingThe MEGA platform extends FlackTek’s trusted technology, known for precision materials processing from mixing to dispersion, emulsification to deagglomeration, degassing and more, into high-throughput environments. It is compatible with both reusable and single-use containers and supports full vacuum and inert gas conditions for sensitive or reactive materials. Optional features such as full remote operation, temperature monitoring, video monitoring, and automated data logging enhance traceability and process control.Proven Efficiency Gains at ScaleIn industrial deployments of FlackTek’s technology, customers across advanced manufacturing — including major sectors like batteries, aerospace, food processing and specialty chemicals — have reported dramatic gains in throughput, safety, and consistency. One partner replaced a multi-step, labor-intensive production process with the MEGA FlackTek™ and achieved 24x faster output while eliminating cleanup and using automation to reduce material handling.A Platform That Scales With YouWhether you're validating a formulation in a benchtop beaker or producing tons of material in a production day, FlackTek™ offers a unified ecosystem to support every stage of your process. This seamless scale-up allows teams to maintain process fidelity, reduce time to market, and streamline regulatory workflows while simplifying facility complexity.Key Capabilities-Production capacity: up to 1200 kilos per hour-Environmental control: full vacuum + inert gas purge capable-Automation-ready: supports robotic integration and smart electronics-Optional features: temperature control, video monitoring, data logging-Flexible containment: compatible with reusable or single-use drumsThe MEGA FlackTek™ is available now. FlackTek’s application lab and facility in Boulder, Colorado, is available to host demos, scaleups, and process optimization for all products, including MEGA. To experience the difference and explore how you can scale from beaker to bulk, watch this video , or visit https://www.flacktek.com/MEGA About FlackTek™Headquartered in Landrum, South Carolina, FlackTek™ has been creating materials processing solutions since 1996. With a core focus on quality and performance, it strives to deliver industry-best results at every point in the mixing process. To that end, FlackTek offers The FlackTek - a high-speed planetary mixer, supplies, and accessories for all scales of needs ranging from R&D to production, in-depth training, and world-class technical support and service.Design and manufacturing work for the FlackTek is done in the U.S., out of a state-of-the-art facility located outside of Boulder, Colorado. There, it creates the most advanced bladeless planetary mixers on the market by leveraging decades of materials processing knowledge and building the highest quality machines. This combination of technical expertise and high-end manufacturing is what allows FlackTek to uphold its characteristic standard of quality and boast the world’s best support to guarantee materials processing performance that their customers rely on. FlackTeks are designed, built, and supported by people who know how to use them.For more information, log on to www.FlackTek.com ###

