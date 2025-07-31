FlackTek™ Expands Large Machine Lineup with New 50kg Capacity Models for Agile, Scalable Production

FlackTek

LANDRUM, SC, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FlackTek™, a leader in bladeless centrifugal materials processing, has expanded its large machine lineup with new models capable of processing up to 50 kilograms per run, available in both vacuum and non-vacuum options. These expanded systems are designed to give manufacturers greater flexibility to scale production, without compromising process quality or speed.These higher-weight capacity mixers maintain FlackTek’s signature advantages: non-invasive, high-efficiency mixing across liquids, powders, pastes, and highly viscous materials. They also offer built-in programmable vacuum, compatibility with inert environments, and advanced electronic integrations like temperature monitoring.Designed for high-viscosity, large-batch, and sensitive formulations, the 50kg systems are ideal for high-density applications in aerospace, battery, energetics, food, cosmetics, and advanced manufacturing . Like all FlackTek™ equipment, these machines feature bladeless, contact-free mixing that eliminates cleanup, contamination risk, and material loss.As manufacturers seek faster development cycles and scalable production workflows, FlackTek™ is delivering more than just larger batch sizes. These new models are part of the company’s continued investment in agile, end-to-end solutions that adapt to evolving production needs, from R&D to full-scale manufacturing.“With this addition, we’re offering customers more than just bigger batches. We’re offering them the same precision, consistency, and repeatability FlackTek is known for, now at even greater scale,” said Matt Gross, CEO of FlackTek™. “Our continued expansion of our product lines is about more than capacity - it’s about flexibility. We’re committed to giving our customers more options to scale with speed, precision, and confidence. The 50kg system is another step in our mission to support agile, end-to-end production without compromise.”About FlackTek™Design and manufacturing work for the FlackTek is done in the U.S., out of a state-of-the-art facility located outside of Boulder, Colorado. There, it creates the most advanced bladeless planetary mixers on the market by leveraging decades of materials processing knowledge and building the highest quality machines. This combination of technical expertise and high-end manufacturing is what allows FlackTek to uphold its characteristic standard of quality and boast the world’s best support to guarantee materials processing performance that their customers rely on. FlackTeks are designed, built, and supported by people who know how to use them.For more information, log on to www.FlackTek.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.