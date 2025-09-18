Prime Minister Robert Golob meets with President of the Palestinian Journalists' Syndicate Nasser Abu Baker

SLOVENIA, September 18 - They spoke about the dire situation facing Palestinian journalists, who have suffered some of the highest casualties of any armed conflict in history during the war in Gaza. The killing of Palestinian journalists and their families is seen as Israel's deliberate attempts to suppress any reporting on the situation in Gaza. Prime Minister Golob expressed strong support for the work of Palestinian journalists, reaffirming that the Slovenian Government will keep doing everything in its power to support the Palestinian people.

Also in attendance were Alenka Potočnik, President of the Slovenian Union of Journalists, Maja Sever, President of the European Federation of Journalists (EFJ), and Helena Milinković, President of the Union of Journalists at Radiotelevision Slovenia.