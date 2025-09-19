Ellie.ai Continues to Innovate Collaborative AI-Powered Data Modeling

EllieAI- Model Your Business' Future

Ellie.ai unveils AI-powered data modeling upgrades: semantic tools, source navigation & reusable models boosting collaboration, clarity & enterprise agility.

AI hasn’t eliminated data modelling, it’s made it non-negotiable. The teams winning right now are the ones rebuilding a clear semantic layer that everyone can understand and reuse.” — Joe Reis

HELSINKI, UUSIMAA, FINLAND, September 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEEllie.ai Continues to Innovate Collaborative AI-Powered Data Modeling, Accelerating Design and Development of Data ProductsEllie.ai announces new capabilities in its AI-assisted semantic data modelling platform. New intelligent source system navigation with synthetic metadata creation and enhanced reusability are designed to elevate business and technical synergy.Ellie.ai enables business and IT teams to collaborate democratizing data modeling delivering common understanding and better data products.“AI hasn’t eliminated data modelling, it’s made it non-negotiable. The teams winning right now are the ones rebuilding a clear semantic layer that everyone can understand and reuse.” Joe Reis, author of several books and frequent speaker at AI and data related conferences.Ellie.ai’s new capabilities are transforming enterprise data collaboration:- Semantic Modeling AI Tool: Enables business and technical teams to co-create intuitive, real-world models fast, bridging domain knowledge and implementation effortlessly. Easy to use, yet powerful collaboration environment with integration to leading data governance platforms.- AI Source Navigator: Instantly discover relevant data assets across various data sources reducing need for dedicated data analysts. Leverage AI powered search with synthetic metadata to add context.- Reusability within Models: This capability allows teams to define glossary-linked entities and reuse them across models, enhancing governance and model consistency for faster and better data models.- Support transition to Agentic AI in data engineering: Models must reflect reality and be scalable in addition to being easy to understand. But not all data engineers are comfortable with modeling practices. Ellie.ai has launched MCP server allowing engineers to engage and converse with the models in context."According to Modern Data Survey Report facilitated by The Modern Data Company, having the right data models takes the first place as the most effective solution with 71% ranking it among the top two effective options." Animesh Kumar, CTO, The Modern Data Company(link to research: https://www.themoderndatacompany.com/blog/new-report-reveals-how-data-architecture-complexity-is-undermining-decision-making-and-ai-innovation See Ellie.ai in Action:- CData Foundations Stage: On September 24, 2025, Ellie.ai’s CEO, Sami Hero, will deliver a presentation at the CData Foundations stage sharing insights on AI-enhanced modeling and dynamic source connectivity.Register for CData Foundations here (virtual): https://bit.ly/4kG6cJU - Big Data London (September 25, 2025, 12PM GMT): Sami Hero will join CData on stage to discuss the power of AI-guided modeling and data access highlighting how these tools unlock enterprise agility.These high-visibility appearances underscore Ellie.ai’s growing influence in global data communities.“We believe in empowering both business and tech teams to collaborate efficiently when designing new data products. Our focus is in supporting organizations succeed building modern data solutions when so many miss the expectations according to industry analysts.”“Our focus is usability, clarity, and collaboration, not forcing business users to decipher sprawling and complex diagrams and eliminating ‘lost in translation’ between stakeholders.” says Sami Hero, CEO of Ellie.ai.Media ContactEllie.ai Marketing ManagerEmail: angela.oilinki@ellie.ai

