Ellie Technologies & CData Announce Strategic Partnership to Enhance Data Connectivity for Data Modeling

Bring your source systems tables in Ellie!

Ellie, the first AI-assisted data modeling platform for enterprise data teams, users will gain access to hundreds of data sources through CData.

We can radically reduce the time to market when it comes to creating models that are easy to understand, reflect reality and scale with the needs of the business.” — Sami Hero, CEO, Ellie Technologies

CHAPEL HILL, NC, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ellie.ai, the first AI-assisted data modeling platform for enterprise data teams, and CData Software (“CData”), a leading provider of data connectivity solutions, today announced a strategic partnership that enhances data integration for Ellie customers.Through this partnership, Ellie users will gain access to CData’s cloud-based data connectivity service that’s integrated directly into the platform, giving customers effortless connectivity to hundreds of data sources.Ellie.ai is a collaborative data modeling and design platform. By enabling teams to build, document, and iterate on data models in an intuitive, visual interface, Ellie simplifies the process of designing scalable data products and analytics solutions.This partnership meets the growing demand among data teams for streamlined access to more than 160+ business data solutions and source systems, enabling them to build and manage enterprise data models more efficiently.By embedding access to CData’s extensive library of data connectors into the Ellie.ai platform, users can now directly connect to cloud applications, databases, and enterprise systems.Key Benefits of the Partnership:Expanded Data Connectivity: Ellie customers can now integrate with more than 160+ data sources, including popular SaaS applications and cloud platforms.Faster Data Modeling: Direct access to live data allows Ellie users to design and refine data models with real-time connections to source systems.Reduced Complexity: No-code integration simplifies workflows, enabling data teams to focus on data product development, rather than IT bottlenecks.Seamless User Experience: Ellie’s AI-assisted features, combined with direct access to source systems, accelerate data discovery and AI-augmented data modeling.“We’re revolutionizing data modeling and collaboration between IT and business users when building data products. Our mission is to drastically reduce the traditionally high failure rate in data and analytics projects and to eliminate re-work due to lack of common understanding of needs,” said Sami Hero, CEO of Ellie.ai.“With the help of CData, we can radically reduce the time to market when it comes to creating models that are easy to understand, reflect reality and scale with the needs of the business.”“By embedding access to CData’s connectors in their platform, Ellie.ai has transferred the burden of building and maintaining connectors to us, so they can turn their full attention to product innovation. Now, Ellie customers can build and scale enterprise data models with greater efficiency—eliminating integration challenges and accelerating time to insight,” said Manish Patel, CPO at CData Software.“Through CData’s unified metadata layer–which harmonizes how data is organized and accessed across all sources–analytics engineers can find, query, and work with data without worrying about different formats or structures, enhancing Ellie.ai’s business intelligence capabilities.”The CData-Ellie integration is now available to all Ellie customers. For more information, visit ellie.ai.About CData SoftwareCData Software is a leading provider of data access and connectivity solutions. Our self-service data products and connectivity solutions provide universal access to live data from hundreds of popular on-premises and cloud applications. Millions of users worldwide, including Salesforce, Office Depot, and Holiday Inn, rely on CData to enable advanced analytics, boost cloud adoption, and create a more connected business. Consumable by any user, accessible within any application, and built for all enterprises, CData is redefining data-driven business. Learn more at www.cdata.com or reach a representative via email at info@cdata.com.About Ellie.aiEllie.ai is an AI-augmented data product design and collaboration platform. Our data modeling workflows enable enterprises to gather business needs and validate data products before committing to building complicated and costly data pipelines. Leading companies from healthcare, telecommunications, energy, and IT use Ellie to ensure that their data initiatives bring tangible business value.Media Contact:Sam Abraham, Communications Manager at Ellie.aisam.abraham@ellie.ai(358) 40-4895879Kim Pegnato, Winkowski PR for CDataKpegnato73@gmail.com(781) 620-0016

Connect to Over 160+ Data Sources from Ellie.ai

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.