Blackdot introduces advanced AI automation to transform investigations and intelligence processes

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blackdot Solutions , a leading provider of advanced intelligence and investigations software, is today unveiling Videris Automate, a platform delivering powerful new AI capabilities to automate complex investigations and screening processes. The launch marks a step-change in how organisations can detect risks, uncover hidden connections, and accelerate decision-making at scale.Videris Automate helps organisations expedite investigation workflows by removing manual steps, enabling organisations to transform investigations processes. The platform allows teams to streamline Open Source Intelligence collection and analysis, so they can plug information gaps and close cases faster.With access to data sources including corporate records, adverse news and risk data, organisations now have the ability to automate targeted collection and analysis of external (OSINT) data to respond faster and more effectively in use cases such as financial crime, screening and due diligence. The scale and speed brought by AI will allow them to drive efficiencies and reduce costs, leaving investigators to focus on more complex cases.Unlike traditional automation tools, the system is built around Blackdot’s deep expertise in investigations, OSINT and data. It uses large language models and agentic AI to carry out tasks including data collection, entity disambiguation, network and risk analysis, and result summarisation. Automated reporting allows organisations to resolve cases immediately, while human investigators can remain in the loop to ensure compliant and ethical decision-making. Where further, human-led investigation is required, investigations can be opened in Videris Investigate for flexible access to data sources and interactive network visualisation.Videris Automate is designed specifically for the sensitive, high-stakes environments in which Blackdot’s customers operate. Its outputs are explainable and fully auditable, ensuring they meet the evidential and regulatory standards expected of investigative work in both public and private sector settings.“These new capabilities reflect our belief that AI has the power to transform investigations, introducing a new way of working that makes investigators not just faster, but fundamentally more effective,” said Stuart Clarke, CEO at Blackdot Solutions. “OSINT traditionally relies on unstructured data, making AI a natural fit for extracting meaningful insights and driving efficiency through automation. The real opportunity lies in reshaping how investigations are conducted – augmenting expertise with unprecedented speed and scale – while still ensuring that control, judgement, and ethical responsibility remain with investigators.”Videris Automate embodies Blackdot’s commitment to ethical AI use and data security while providing transformative efficiency gains. Designed to integrate seamlessly with existing investigative workflows, the platform offers organisations across public and private sectors a trusted solution to meet evolving regulatory and operational challenges.For more information about Blackdot Solutions and Videris Automate, visit blackdotsolutions.com.ENDSAbout Blackdot SolutionsBlackdot is a UK tech company based in Cambridge. Its mission is to help investigators use OSINT for good by equipping them with the software they need to understand threats, combat criminal activity and reduce risk. Its award-winning platform, Videris, is trusted by government agencies, law enforcement, financial institutions and major corporates around the world to streamline processes and improve investigation outcomes.

