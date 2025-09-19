Monthly Professional Learning Community for Civics Teachers Launching in October

Attention, Maine civics and government educators! Join Maine Department of Education (DOE) Teacher Leader Fellow Breanna Bellefontaine-Krupski for a monthly civics professional learning community (PLC) group that will launch in October.

The Civics PLC is open to all civics educators in Maine, from elementary through high school. Meetings will be held on the third Thursday of each month at 4 p.m. via Zoom.

Goals of the PLC:

Connect with civics educators across Maine to share ideas, feedback, and strategies.

Discuss the needs of civic education at all grade levels.

Partner with Maine civic organizations to build classroom-to-community connections.

Explore opportunities for professional development in civics-related fields.

Earn up to seven contact hours (one hour per meeting).

Please sign up here. Registration is limited to 30 teachers. Monthly attendance is encouraged but not required. Registration will close on Friday, October 10, 2025.

Meeting dates:

October 16, 2025

November 20, 2025

December 18, 2025

January 15, 2026

*no meeting in February*

March 12, 2026 *second Thursday of the month*

April 16, 2026

May 21, 2026

This is the second year that Breanna Bellefontaine-Krupski has served as the Maine DOE Civics Teacher Leader Fellow. Having participated in civics-focused PLCs in the past, she has gained some of the best professional development and classroom strategies from like-minded peers across the country. She looks forward to leading this group during the 2025-2026 school year!

For further information or questions, please contact Breanna Bellefontaine-Krupski at breanna.krupski@maine.gov.