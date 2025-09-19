SecureFutures Announces 2025 Lloyd Levin Difference Maker Honorees

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SecureFutures has named the Wisconsin Financial Literacy Foundation and Charles Anthony Clark of Raise the Standard Real Estate as the 2025 recipients of the Lloyd Levin Difference Maker Awards. Named in honor of SecureFutures founder Lloyd Levin, the awards recognize outstanding individuals and organizations who carry forward his vision of empowering teens through financial education and mentorship.The Wisconsin Financial Literacy Foundation is recognized as the Organizational Difference Maker for transforming a struggling golf outing into a premier annual fundraiser. Over the past decade, the event has raised more than $185,000, funding financial education for thousands of Wisconsin teens.“Working with clients, I always knew financial literacy was low, but it wasn’t until I was in the classroom that I realized just how great the need was,” said Erik Gauger, Foundation board member and event founder. “I wanted to help in a way that made the best use of my skills—by raising money.”“We strongly believe in the power of educating teens on financial literacy and the long-term positive impact that will have in our community,” added Ryan Bushman on behalf of the Foundation.Charles Anthony Clark, a real estate broker and volunteer since 2021, received the Individual Difference Maker Award. Clark has contributed nearly 50 volunteer hours across all SecureFutures programs, inspiring teens with lessons on investing, saving, and building wealth early in life. He also acts as an ambassador, sharing SecureFutures’ mission with the broader community.“To be associated with someone who has impacted the state of Wisconsin the way Lloyd Levin has—words cannot express how I feel,” Clark said. “I’m thankful that SecureFutures allows me to live my dream through Lloyd Levin’s dreams.”For more information about SecureFutures and its mission, visit www.securefutures.org About SecureFuturesSecureFutures is a Milwaukee-based nonprofit recognized as a leading provider of financial literacy education, tools, and mentorship for teens. Now in its 20th year, SecureFutures’ programs have impacted 140,000 teens.

