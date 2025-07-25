Baird 'Kids Win!' Grant Helps SecureFutures Deliver Financial Education to Over 2,200 Teens in Milwaukee

Money Path Delivery Specialist, Vincent Wallace-Haygood

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thanks to a $75,000 Paul Purcell “Kids Win!” Annual Baird Grant awarded in 2024, SecureFutures was able to support the dedicated role of Money Path Delivery Specialist, Vincent Wallace-Haygood, during the 2024/2025 academic year. In this role, Vincent delivered the Money Path program to 2,213 students at 49 high schools and community-based organizations in Milwaukee.Money Path is a one-of-a-kind web-based tool that helps high school students connect academic and career planning with real-life financial decision-making, empowering them to build informed and confident futures.The Paul Purcell “Kids Win!” Annual Baird Education Grant honors the legacy of former Baird Chairman & CEO Paul Purcell, who was passionate about expanding educational opportunities for all children. The grant benefits nonprofit organizations that share his dedication to providing young people with the tools and knowledge needed for long-term success.“We are so grateful to the Baird Foundation for making this possible,” said Brenda Campbell, President and CEO of SecureFutures. “The Money Path Delivery Specialist role has allowed us to bring this critical program to even more Milwaukee-area teens, helping them build strong financial futures and strengthening our community.”For more information about SecureFutures and its mission, visit securefutures.org About SecureFuturesSecureFutures is a Milwaukee-based nonprofit recognized as a leading provider of financial literacy education, tools, and mentorship for teens. Now in its 20th year, SecureFutures’ programs have impacted 140,000 teens.

