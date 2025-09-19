Lauryn Tully Recognized by Influential Women 2025

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Influential Women is proud to honor Lauryn Tully as a 2025 honoree, recognizing her as the Managing Attorney and Founder of The Law Office of Lauryn Tully, Inc., a Colorado Springs-based criminal defense firm known for its strategic, compassionate, and tenacious advocacy.Lauryn has built a distinguished career representing hundreds of clients across a wide spectrum of criminal cases. Her practice includes matters such as DUI/DWAI, theft, assault, harassment, burglary, robbery, menacing, trespassing, attempted murder, murder, child abuse, sex offenses, traffic cases, and domestic violence. She represents both juveniles and adults facing charges that range from traffic infractions to serious felonies. She has also defended military service members and out-of-state residents facing charges in Colorado.Juvenile defense is at the heart of Lauryn’s practice. She is a passionate advocate for young people navigating the criminal legal system, particularly those at risk of being treated as adults despite their capacity for growth and change. Lauryn’s approach balances accountability with the belief in second chances, emphasizing transformation and rehabilitation. Her goal is to ensure that every young person she represents is treated with fairness, dignity, and the recognition that their future holds promise.A proud graduate of the University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law, Lauryn sharpened her advocacy skills through the Trial Advocacy Association, Mock Trial Competition Team, and the Anthony M. Kennedy Inn of Court. Before founding her own firm, she served as a Deputy Public Defender in Colorado Springs, where she gained invaluable courtroom experience and insight into the challenges her clients face.Lauryn credits her success to the support of her family, the mentors who guided her early in her career, and the lessons she learned as a public defender. These experiences shaped her not only as a trial attorney but also as a mentor herself. Today, she is committed to guiding the next generation of lawyers, believing that resilience, compassion, and collaboration are the foundation of lasting success.When asked about the best career advice she has received, Lauryn shares: “Never be afraid to ask questions or try something new. Growth comes from curiosity and being willing to step into the unknown. And remember that doing the right thing doesn’t always feel good in the moment. Sometimes it’s hard, lonely, or misunderstood. But integrity, advocacy, and consistency are what build a lasting career and a respected reputation. Stay true to your values, even when the path isn’t easy, because that’s what ultimately sets you apart in this profession.”Lauryn also sees juvenile justice reform as one of the most important opportunities in the legal field today. She believes society is at a turning point in how it treats children in the justice system: “We are moving away from a purely punitive model toward one that recognizes their potential for growth and rehabilitation. This shift allows defense attorneys to advocate not only in the courtroom but also in shaping policies that give young people real second chances and access to support services. There is still a long way to go, but the challenge — and the opportunity — is making sure those reforms are fully realized in practice.”Beyond her courtroom work, Lauryn is dedicated to mentorship, public education, and community involvement. She trains legal professionals, speaks at community events, and invests in developing future leaders in law. Her dedication has earned her recognition as a Super Lawyers Rising Star in both 2024 and 2025, as well as inclusion in the Gazette’s Best of the Springs in both 2024 and 2025.Her perspective is also shaped by her family’s long history of military service, with relatives serving across four branches of the military in multiple conflicts. This legacy instilled in her a deep respect for service, integrity, and honor — values that carry through her work and her leadership.The principles that guide Lauryn — integrity, compassion, and resilience — are evident in her approach to both law and life. She believes in doing the right thing even when it is difficult, treating people with empathy, and standing firm in the face of challenges. Influential Women is honored to celebrate Lauryn Tully in 2025 for her remarkable contributions to the legal profession and her steadfast commitment to justice reform. Her work not only changes lives in the courtroom but also inspires others to advocate for meaningful change within the criminal justice system.

