Aubrey Wellfare Recognized by Influential Women 2025

DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Influential Women is thrilled to announce that Aubrey Welfare has been selected as its esteemed honoree for 2025, recognizing her as a passionate and experienced leader in nonprofit administration and arts education. With a robust focus on program strategy, community outreach, and evaluation, Aubrey has made significant strides in enhancing music education for children and communities alike.As the Program Director at Kidznotes, a prominent music education organization in Durham, North Carolina, Aubrey is at the forefront of initiatives that reach thousands of students and community members each year. Under her leadership, Kidznotes has developed a reputation for providing high-quality music education that is accessible to all. Aubrey leads a dynamic team of faculty and staff, ensuring that their programming aligns with culturally responsive education principles and adheres to the values of El Sistema, a global movement dedicated to social change through music.Aubrey’s role encompasses a wide range of responsibilities, including program evaluation, volunteer engagement, and grant reporting. Her strategic vision and meticulous attention to program structure have been pivotal in sustaining and expanding Kidznotes’ impact within the Durham community and beyond.Aubrey’s academic credentials include a Bachelor of Music in Music Business from Oklahoma City University and a Master of Arts in Arts Management from American University. Her career began in the Washington, DC area, where she joined the education team at the Wolf Trap Institute for Early Learning Through the Arts. There, she coordinated arts-integrated programs for preschool and early elementary classrooms across Virginia, igniting her passion for delivering arts education to young learners.In 2021, Aubrey relocated to Durham with a commitment to supporting its vibrant arts and education landscape. Through her involvement in the Creative Arts in Public/Private Schools (CAPS) program with the Durham Arts Council, she was instrumental in fostering collaboration between schools and the arts community, enriching the educational experiences of countless students.Aubrey firmly believes in the power of education and the importance of hard work. The best career advice she ever received was to stay in school and work diligently, as dedication and effort can lead to extraordinary achievements. She encourages young women aspiring to enter the arts and nonprofit sectors to have confidence in their abilities, emphasizing that they can accomplish anything they set their minds to.Reflecting on her journey, Aubrey attributes her success to her unwavering dedication and a profound passion for music and the children she serves. One of her greatest challenges—and opportunities—lies in ensuring that each child receives the attention, care, and support they deserve, which she views as a fundamental aspect of her work.In her personal life, Aubrey remains committed to the arts as a violist and outreach coordinator with the Durham Medical Orchestra. Her artistic endeavors complement her professional mission, showcasing her dedication to equity in arts access and the transformative power of creative education.As Durham’s arts scene continues to flourish, Aubrey Wellfare looks forward to bringing more young musicians into this inclusive community through Kidznotes programs. Her work is a testament to the enduring impact of arts education, and Influential Women is proud to honor her contributions to the field.Learn More about Aubrey Wellfare:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/aubrey-wellfare or through Kidznotes, https://www.kidznotes.org/aubrey Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

