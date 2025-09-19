Lauren Dascalopoulos Recognized by Influential Women 2025

JAMAICA, NY, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Influential Women is proud to announce that Lauren Marie Dascalopoulos has been selected as its 2025 honoree, recognizing her exceptional contributions to the aviation industry and her remarkable career marked by resilience, strategic thinking, and a profound passion for the field. As the General Manager of Airport Operations for Hawaiian Airlines at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), Lauren has demonstrated unparalleled leadership in one of the world’s most dynamic and complex aviation hubs.Since 2019, Lauren has been at the helm of Hawaiian Airlines’ operations at JFK, overseeing daily operational decisions, managing financial and legal components of station operations, and fostering collaboration among marketing, cargo, and airport partners. Her role requires acute problem-solving skills, adaptability, and a steady hand to balance the intricacies of airline operations with the needs of passengers and industry partners alike.Lauren’s journey in aviation began over a decade ago with hands-on roles as a ground handler and customer service agent. These foundational experiences provided her with invaluable frontline perspective and shaped her appreciation for teamwork, safety, and customer care. Her dedication and hard work propelled her into leadership positions, where she developed a reputation for results-driven decision-making and the ability to unite diverse stakeholders toward common goals. Her ascent to General Manager is a testament to her deep industry expertise and determination to excel in a competitive, often male-dominated field.In addition to her role at Hawaiian Airlines, Lauren serves as President of the Kennedy Airport Airlines Management Council (KAAMCO). In this capacity, she champions collaboration and innovation across the airline community, fostering dialogue and partnership that advance solutions benefiting both the industry and travelers. Her impact has not gone unnoticed; in 2024, she was honored as one of the “Power Women of Queens”, “Queens Power List” , 2025 “Power Women of Queens Icon” and has been included as an Honored Listee in Marquis Who’s Who America as a top executive for 2025.Lauren’s career reflects her belief in the power of effective communication and understanding her audience. One of the best pieces of advice she has received is to balance being outspoken with active listening. This approach has enabled her to gain valuable insights and context, allowing her contributions to be more impactful and thoughtful.Throughout her career, Lauren has faced the challenge of establishing credibility as a young woman in a traditionally male-dominated industry. Stepping into a General Manager role at a relatively early stage required her to consistently demonstrate her capabilities through strong performance, sound decision-making, and strategic thinking. Over time, her dedication has earned her the respect of her colleagues and solidified her position as a respected leader in the aviation sector.In both her professional and personal life, Lauren deeply values hard work, perseverance, and a commitment to seeing things through to completion. She believes that dedication and resilience are not only essential for achieving goals but also for personal growth through challenges and setbacks. These principles guide her approach to responsibilities, relationships, and long-term success.Outside of her professional commitments, Lauren enjoys traveling and cherishing time with her family. She is also an avid reader, often keeping up with industry insights through publications like Metropolitan Airport News and Airport Voice. Additionally, she gives back through volunteer efforts with organizations such as Angel Flight, which provides free air transportation for medical patients in need.With her steady leadership and unwavering passion for aviation, Lauren Marie Dascalopoulos exemplifies the future of airline management—driven, resilient, and committed to excellence. Influential Women looks forward to celebrating her achievements and the impact she continues to make in the aviation industry.Learn More about Lauren Dascalopoulos:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/lauren-dascalopoulos Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

