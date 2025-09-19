Russell & Smith Mazda Doubles Down on Brand with Sell of Ford and Honda Stores 

Houston dealer group makes bold move to focus exclusively on the Mazda brand and its future.

At Russell & Smith Mazda, we believe we are in the customer service business, and we just happen to sell and service cars.” — Chase Smith

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Russell & Smith Automotive Group created another major milestone in its 108-year legacy with the recent sale of the Ford and Honda stores to Doggett Automotive Group. This strategic business move positions Russell & Smith Mazda to focus exclusively on the brand and its strong future.Dealer Principal Chase Smith doubled down on Mazda, betting on the strength of its design, quality, and appeal to the next generation of buyers.“Mazda builds some of the most thoughtfully designed, high-quality vehicles in the world,” said Chase Smith. “I see where the market is going. A new generation of younger buyers wants something distinctive and enduring. This move shows our belief in Mazda’s future — and our confidence in our team to deliver an ownership experience that matches the product.”Smith also praised the professionalism of the Doggett team, noting the precision and care required to close a buy-sell of this magnitude.“Executing a transaction of this scale takes skill, trust, and collaboration,” Smith said. “Working with the professionals at Doggett made this process seamless.”Smith’s equally excited about who is shaping the future of the brand, as a former member of the Mazda Dealer Council who has worked closely with the Mazda executive team, including Masahiro Moro, President and CEO of Mazda Global; Tom Donnelly, President and CEO of North America; and Jeff Guyton, Senior Managing Executive Officer and CFO.Under their collective guidance and an exceptional dealer body, Mazda continues to earn industry acclaim as they secure market share gains. When asked about Mazda’s move from market share of 1.7% in 2016 to more than 4.0% early in 2025, Smith cited numerous factors—most notably quality product and company culture. With distinctive design characteristics, advanced safety features, and exceptional driving dynamics, the product ranks highly in quality scores and customer satisfaction surveys.“At Russell & Smith Mazda, we believe we are in the customer service business, and we just happen to sell and service cars,” Smith said. “Our core beliefs are simple: respect every guest, operate with integrity and transparency, and serve with a true servant’s heart. We are honored to continue building trust within the community, one relationship at a time.”The dealership’s beliefs align closely with the Mazda brand, emphasizing a human-centered approach to automotive retail. Key to the philosophy is the concept that success is built on trust, connection, and delivering exceptional guest experiences.By consolidating operations, Russell & Smith Mazda sharpens its focus, deepens its customer relationships, and positions itself to lead the market in Mazda sales and service excellence.“We’re thrilled to continue our journey within the community of dedicated Mazda dealers here in Houston,” said Chad Frank, General Manager of Russell & Smith Mazda. “Together, we represent a powerful network of dealers committed to delivering exceptional Mazda products and experiences to Houston drivers.”Russell & Smith Mazda now operates as a standalone dealership from its state-of-the-art facility in Houston, with a continued commitment to providing exceptional customer experiences, fostering employee development, and cultivating community partnerships.About Russell & Smith MazdaA family-owned enterprise since 1917, Russell & Smith Mazda continues to serve the Greater Houston area with a commitment to integrity, innovation, and customer care. The dealership offers the full lineup of new Mazda vehicles, certified pre-owned models, as well as factory trained technicians and genuine OEM parts for Mazda services.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.