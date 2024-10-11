McGrath Volvo Cars of Fort Myers Reopens After Hurricane Milton, Pledges Community Support

As part of the rebuilding process, McGrath Volvo Cars of Fort Myers announces its reopening and commitment to serving as a vital resource for the community.

Safety and security of families comes first. We are excited to announce that the dealership is reopened, following a thorough inspection and cleanup.” — Ian Drake

THE WOODLANDS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As part of the rebuilding process, McGrath Volvo Cars of Fort Myers announces its reopening and ongoing commitment to serving as a vital resource for the community. “Safety and security of families comes first. We are excited to announce that the dealership is reopened, following a thorough inspection and cleanup,” said Ian Drake, General Manager of McGrath Volvo Cars of Fort Myers. The dealership received minor damage and, as such, wants to be there for the Fort Myers community by:1) Serving as a collection location for the delivery of non-perishable food, water, hygiene products, and clothing for families in need via charitable organizations2) Donating financially to the Harry Chapin Food Bank for every vehicle sold or serviced in October3) Offering free vehicle inspections to anyone impacted by the hurricane. If your car sustained water or wind damage, their factory-trained technicians will confirm its safety–especially important for electric batteries potentially affected by salt water.“During times like these, it's important to unite and support one another. Our doors are open to anyone who needs a place to recharge or just take a moment to breathe. We want to help in any way we can as we all recover from Hurricane Milton,” Drake said.“We are here for our community. It’s a strong one, and we look forward to seeing you soon,” added Drake. “We are here to help put things back together as soon as possible.”For more information on how you can donate or receive assistance, please contact McGrath Volvo Cars of Fort Myers at 877-756- 0012 or visit us atAbout McGrath Volvo Cars of Fort MyersMcGrath Volvo Cars of Fort Myers has been serving the Fort Myers community with dedication, offering premium vehicles and a customer-first approach. As proud community members, we are committed to supporting our neighbors through every challenge and every success.

