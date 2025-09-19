Dr. Louis Patino of Patino Law Firm Receives 2025 ThreeBestRated® Award, A Veteran-Owned Law Firm Serving Texans
During such times, a legal expert’s help becomes a lifeline. A dedicated lawyer guides the injured victims through the chaos, handling the legal stress, fighting on their behalf and ensuring the right compensation. In Texas, Dr. Louis Patino has been fighting for the rights of injured victims who have been coping with the aftermath of accidents due to others’ negligence. He is the lead attorney and founder of Patino Law Firm. He received the 2025 ThreeBestRated® award for his excellence in personal injury law, further reinforcing his reputation in the industry. What made him stand out? Let's see.
Dr. Louis Patino - A Legal Ninja
Dr. Patino brings a rare blend of medical and legal expertise to the table. He is a proud veteran who has served as a U.S. Army Combat Medic during the Gulf War with the 10th Mountain Division. After his years in the army, he went on to earn his Doctor of Chiropractic and practiced for 20 years. Following that, Dr. Patino pursued law at Texas Southern University.
Today, Dr. Patino is a reputed personal injury lawyer, licensed to practice in all Texas and Federal Courts, and a proud member of several prestigious bar associations, including the Texas Bar Association, Bexar County Bar Association, Hidalgo Bar, and American Bar Association.
Dr. Patino’s decades of experience in both medicine and law bring a unique perspective to the injury cases. He understands the emotional and physical pain endured by the injured victims and fights fiercely for their rights and strives to obtain the justice they deserve. His medical background enables him to pinpoint conditions and pain points that others might miss in building a strong case and securing maximum compensation.
With his deep expertise, he has built a strong and steadfast legal team to provide comprehensive legal services to Texans.
About Patino Law Firm
Established in 2012, Patino Law Firm is a multi-award-winning team that is reputed for its ability to secure six and seven-figure claims. Their renowned team comprises experienced attorneys, investigators, litigation assistants, paralegals, and other experts. This diverse expertise allows them to handle every aspect of a case with precision and care, consistently delivering strong, result-driven outcomes for their clients.
The Patino Law team handles cases related to car accidents, motor vehicle accidents, truck accidents, brain injury, premises liability, workplace injury, wrongful death, oilfield injuries, and catastrophic injuries. They prioritize a personal touch and genuine compassion for every case they take on. The team understands the emotional stress during such times. That’s why they go the extra mile to reduce the stress and ensure comfort throughout the process. They try to protect their clients from unnecessary demands and pressures from the opposing parties and insurers.
They even help clients postpone medical treatment payments until the claim is resolved, so that clients can focus on recovery. Regardless of the case size, they always strive to be a trusted ally.
Attorneys at Patino Law work on a contingency basis, meaning clients are not required to pay unless they win. With offices in McAllen, San Antonio and Odessa, Texas, the team serves the Rio Grande Valley, Greater San Antonio, West Texas, Midland, Odessa and their surrounding areas. Patino Law Firm offers free consultations to review cases and help clients understand available options. Visit patinolawoffice.com or call 855-LAW-NINJA to contact the team.
Dr. Louis Patino
Patino Law Firm
+1 956-631-3535
patinolaw@yahoo.com
Dr. Louis Patino Wins 2025 ThreeBestRated Award | Patino Law Firm – A Veteran Fighting for Justice!
Legal Disclaimer:
