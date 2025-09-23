Flooring Expert Ellie Nuñez of TerraFlor Solutions Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TerraFlor Solutions is excited to announce the launch of their groundbreaking Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) solution—VacuuBond. This high quality LVT is set to revolutionize flooring installation processes across commercial sectors, with significant reductions in time and cost without compromising quality.

From a deeply personal journey of resilience and transformation, TerraFlor Solutions was born from founder and CEO Ellie Nuñez’s commitment to living a purposeful life. In 2010, at the age of 23, during her first pregnancy, she was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). This diagnosis was followed by years of challenges, medical trials, and searching for holistic healing avenues. Remarkably, on April 22, 2013, Ellie received the news she and her family had longed for—her leukemia was dormant. Since that day, Ellie has been driven by a mission: to use her life’s gift responsibly and purposefully, and to extend help to others in need.

Her determination not only fueled her healing journey but propelled her business endeavors. TerraFlor Solutions, inspired by Ellie’s experiences, focuses on merging innovation with purpose, and the launch of the VacuuBond LVT line embodies her mission perfectly.

Introducing VacuuBond LVT with Patented Adhesive Technology

Through VacuuBond, TerraFlor Solutions now offers a luxury vinyl tile that simplifies and enhances the installation process. Ellie Nuñez and her partners have harnessed a proprietary technology—a pre-applied adhesive on the LVT that eliminates the traditional step of applying adhesive at the site. This development not only cuts installation time from weeks to days but may potentially dprofit margins for sub-contractors and lower flooring budgets by 5-15% for developers while ensuring enduring quality.

Key Benefits:

• Time Efficiency: VacuuBond LVT reduces installation time from weeks to days, allowing contractors to complete projects faster while maintaining high-quality standards.

• Cost-Effective: By eliminating the need for additional adhesive materials and labor, project costs are significantly lowered, effectively increasing profit margins and lowering budgets for developers and contractors.

• Superior Quality: The product maintains the same durability, flexibility, and waterproof features of traditional LVT, backed by robust warranties and specifications compliant with industry standards.

“VacuuBond represents the perfect fusion of durability, style, and efficiency,” explains Ellie. “It’s crafted to last while providing cost-effective solutions for developers. We’re excited to offer a product that addresses these long-standing industry challenges and Inefficiencies”

Ellie Nuñez: A Journey of Empowerment and Innovation

With 24 years of experience in the flooring industry, Ellie has a unique drive and a comprehensive understanding of flooring; and her vision for TerraFlor transcends conventional business goals.

“Having faced daunting challenges, I am committed to being the change I want to see in the world. My mission is to work wth individuals and businesses to give them the power and provide the means they need to forge their own paths to success,” Ellie shares.

From Flooring to Flourishing: The Personal Story Behind TerraFlor’s Name

TerraFlor Solutions’ name holds a deeper meaning, reflecting Ellie’s personal and professional journey. The name TerraFlor, rooted in the Latin word ‘Terra’ meaning land, signifies her Mexican heritage and connection to the earth. ‘Flor (Spanish)_’ symbolizes to flourish and Prosper, mirroring Ellie’s personal transformation and her commitment to blossoming into her fullest potential.

Looking Forward: A Global Vision

With VacuuBond, Ellie Nuñez and TerraFlor Solutions are introducing this innovative solution nationally and, eventually, worldwide. Ellie’s roles as a master agent overseeing national expansion positions her and the company as powerful advocates for change in the flooring industry and beyond.

In the true pursuit of Living her life of Purpose and in the very near future she and her husband will be creating a non-profit – Ascend Capital – which will infuse capital into aspiring talents and businesses that lack the means to realize their full potential.

About TerraFlor Solutions:

TerraFlor Solutions, founded by Ellie Nuñez, is dedicated to providing innovative, cost-effective flooring and interior design solutions. With a deep commitment to quality and social impact, the company offers products that simplify installation and maximize aesthetics and durability for residential and commercial applications.

﻿Close Up Radio recently featured Ellie Nuñez in a two-part interview with Doug Llewelyn on Wednesday September 17th at 2pm EST, and with Jim Masters on Wednesday October 1st at 2pm EST

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/part-1-close-up-radio-spotlights-flooring-expert-ellie/id1785721253?i=1000727478553

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/part-1-close-up-radio-spotlights-flooring-expert-ellie-nunez-of-terraflor-solutions-295449132

https://open.spotify.com/episode/0Vrk5CACNTg5FRBHXRdF2v

For more information about Ellie Nuñez and TerraFlor Solutions, please visit https://terraflorsolutions.com/

