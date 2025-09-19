Sisecam Commissioned New Energy Glass Lines in Tarsus

Sisecam's New Energy Glass Lines

Sisecam has commissioned its new energy glass production lines.

İSTANBUL, TURKEY, September 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sisecam has officially commissioned its new energy glass production line in Tarsus, marking a significant milestone in its global growth strategy in the energy glass sector. With an investment of €200 million, the company aims to meet the rising demand for glass in the solar energy industry and enhance export potential. As part of this strategic move, Sisecam will grow its talent base by 426 new employees.

As the only global company operating in all core areas of glass production, Sisecam has taken a significant step in its international growth strategy in energy glass. By commissioning its newly established energy glass lines in Tarsus, developed with an investment of €200 million, Sisecam aims to meet the growing demand for glass in the solar energy sector, and enhance its export potential. Built with advanced technology and featuring an annual production capacity of 47 million square meters, the new line will produce high-quality glass with high transmittance performance for photovoltaic panel manufacturers. The facility is scheduled to begin production on October 15 and supported by a workforce of 426 newly recruited employees.

A Strategic Step Toward Energy Independence

Speaking at the ignition ceremony, Sisecam CEO Can Yucel stated:

“The ignition of our energy glass line within the Tarsus production complex which includes flat glass, coated glass, energy glass, and sand preparation facilities is not merely the start of production. It represents a strong commitment to sustainability and efficiency. With its capacity, advanced technology, and strategic location, this line marks the beginning of a new era in Sisecam’s global energy glass journey.”

Yucel highlighted the advanced technology systems integrated into the facility:

“Our high-capacity furnaces enable lower energy consumption, while automated transport vehicles and semi-automatic packaging systems maximize digitalization and operational efficiency. Our products will serve a wide market from Türkiye to Europe and the US and will stand out with features that enhance energy efficiency.”

