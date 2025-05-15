ŞİŞECAM BROUGHT TOGETHER ITS BUSINESS PARTNERS AT THE GLOBAL SUPPLIER SUMMIT

Sisecam_Ceo_Can_Yucel_Sisecam Global Supplier Summit

Sisecam, celebrating its 90th anniversary this year, came together with its business partners at the Sisecam Global Supplier Summit.

Sisecam, an international player in the glass and chemicals industries, came together with its business partners at the third Sisecam Global Supplier Summit.

Sisecam CEO Can Yücel emphasized that progress is a road traveled together with the ecosystem and said: “Sisecam’s ninety eventful and rewarding years represent decades of progress, resilience and partnership. Our culture is built on progress which creates value for all, and value can only be maximized when we create together. Today, simply focusing on individual perspectives and responsibilities fall quite short. To truly move forward, we must think together, think differently, and care for one another.”

A Call to “Design Change Together”

Stating that the summit’s theme, “United to Collaborate – Navigating Together,” is not just a slogan but also a call to action, Can Yücel continued as follows: “We are committed to building a future-ready ecosystem that is rooted in sustainability, digital transformation and operational resilience. I urge you to consider innovation not just as an opportunity, but as a shared responsibility. Because what you bring to the table today will shape our future. Let’s change together. Let’s create together. Let’s navigate together.”

About Sisecam

Sisecam is a story of progress...

Founded in 1935 by Is Bank with the vision and signature of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, Sisecam was established to build Türkiye’s glass industry. Over the decades, Sisecam has grown from a local initiative into a global player in glass and chemicals.

As the only global company operating in all core areas of glass production, Sisecam ranks among the top five producers in its sectors.

Sisecam operates across four continents and 14 countries, including Türkiye, Germany, Italy, Bulgaria, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Russia, Georgia, Ukraine, Egypt, India, and the United States. Sisecam plays a pioneering role in flat glass, glassware, glass packaging, chemicals, auto glass, glass fiber, mining, energy, and recycling industries. By placing innovation and technology at the core of its operations, Sisecam delivers its products to customers in over 150 countries through its robust supply chain.

Sisecam makes a meaningful difference in its industries with 90 years of expertise, a skilled workforce, and the use of smart technologies. Supported by more than 23,000 employees, Sisecam is steadily advancing toward its goal of becoming one of the top three global producers in its core industries.

With its CareForNext strategy, Sisecam works to ensure the sustainability of the glass and chemicals industries from the perspective of protecting the planet, empowering communities, and transforming lives in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Sisecam is pursuing a better future through technology and innovation and continues its story of progress together with its entire ecosystem.

Learn more: www.sisecam.com.tr

