Wellness Tourism Market 2025 is Projected to Grow Expeditiously: USD 1.6 Trillion Revenue by 2030, Claims AMR

Based on location, the domestic segment held the major share of 65.1% of the wellness tourism market in 2020.

The global wellness tourism market size was valued at $801.6 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $1,592.6 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.2% from 2021 to 2030. ” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global wellness tourism market generated $801.6 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $1,592.6 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 7.2% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.Rise in interest of travelers to know the culture and interact with the local people, inclination toward unique and exotic holiday experiences, and surge in trend of online bookings drive the growth of the global wellness tourism market. However, variations in socio-economic conditions hinder the market growth. On the other hand, emergence of new destinations and massive investments for building a better infrastructure create new opportunities in the coming years.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐎𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3253 Based on service type, the lodging segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, holding around one-fifth of the total share, and is projected to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. However, the shopping segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2030.Based on location, the domestic segment held the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global wellness tourism market, and is projected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. However, the international segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2030.Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the total share, and is expected to continue its leadership status by 2030. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to manifest the largest CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.Leading players of the global wellness tourism market analyzed in the research include Accor S.AFour Seasons Hotels Ltd.Canyon RanchHyatt Hotels CorporationHilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.Omni Hotels & ResortsMarriott International, Inc.Radisson Hospitality, Inc.PRAVASSARancho La Puerta Inc.𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐥𝐞 𝐚 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐬/𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3253 Key findings of the studyBy service type, the lodging segment held the highest share, accounting for 20.6% of the global wellness tourism industry in 2020.Based on location, the domestic segment held the major share of 65.1% of the market in 2020.Based on travelers type, the primary segment witness an exponential growth rate of 8.7% during the forecast periodNorth America held the major share in the market and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.Key benefits for stakeholdersThe report provides quantitative analysis of the current wellness tourism market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market size from 2020 to 2030 to identify the prevailing wellness tourism market opportunity.Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier–buyer network.In-depth analysis and the market size & segmentation assist to determine the market potential.The major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the market.The market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players in the wellness tourism market.𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/7c0f710614149545ecd0a983f7429924 𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲Tourism event market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/tourism-event-market-A74644 Australia Adventure Tourism Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/australia-adventure-tourism-market-A12705 Domestic Tourism Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/domestic-tourism-market-A13033 Culinary Tourism Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/culinary-tourism-market-A06326

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.