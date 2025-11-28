U.S. Supplementary Cementitious Materials Market Size, Share, Growth Rate | Report, 2025-2030

U.S. Supplementary Cementitious Materials Market CAGR

The U.S. supplementary cementitious materials market is projected to reach $6.8 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.0% from 2021 to 2030.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a report by Allied Market Research, the U.S. supplementary cementitious materials market generated $3.5 billion in revenue in 2020 and is projected to reach $6.8 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, key segments, investment opportunities, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive dynamics.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A15960 The growth of the U.S. supplementary cementitious materials market is propelled by increased investments in construction activities, heightened research and development efforts, technological advancements, and the modernization of production techniques. However, the emissions of fly ash during concrete activities pose environmental risks, limiting market growth. Nevertheless, the focus on implementing environmentally friendly cement technologies presents new growth opportunities in the foreseeable future.Supplementary cementing materials such as fly ash, slag cement, and silica fume enhance the properties of hardened concrete through hydraulic or pozzolanic activity. These materials can be used independently or in various combinations with Portland or blended cement. They are commonly employed in concrete to improve cost-effectiveness, reduce permeability, enhance strength, or influence other characteristics.𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A15960 The report offers detailed segmentation of the U.S. supplementary cementitious materials market based on type and application.In terms of type, the slag cement segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, representing nearly two-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, the fly ash segment is anticipated to exhibit the largest CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2030.Regarding applications, the residential segment held the largest market share in 2020, contributing to almost half of the total share of the U.S. supplementary cementitious materials market, and is projected to sustain its leading position during the forecast period. Conversely, the commercial segment is forecasted to demonstrate the fastest CAGR of 7.6% from 2021 to 2030.𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐭 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/us-supplementary-cementitious-materials-market/purchase-options Key players in the U.S. supplementary cementitious materials market include Arcelormittal S.A., BASF SE, Boral Limited, CEMEX S.A.B. DE C.V., CalPortland Company, CR Minerals LLC, Charah Solutions, Inc., Lafarge Holcim, Eagle Materials Inc., and Lehigh Hanson. These players are actively engaged in strategies such as partnerships, expansions, and innovations to strengthen their market presence and gain a competitive edge.Access Full Summary Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/us-supplementary-cementitious-materials-market-A15960

