Phosphate Rich Organic Manure (PROM) in India Market Size Prospects 2025: Trends and Growth Analysis, Forecast to 2030

India Phosphate Rich Organic Manure (PROM) Market CAGR

The India phosphate rich organic manure (PROM) market is projected to reach $419.6 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2030.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the India phosphate rich organic manure (PROM) market generated $203.2 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $419.6 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.Download Sample PDF (84 Pages PDF with Insights): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/16384 Rise in demand for organic fertilizers, surge in support from the government, and increase in number of favorable policies drive the growth of the India PROM market. However, disadvantages associated with use of organic manure and fertilizers restrain the market to some extent. On the other hand, new product launches and production of PROM using vermicomposting present new opportunities in the upcoming years.The report offers detailed segmentation of the India PROM market based on source type.Based on source type, the potassium humate segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the organic manure segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 8.2% from 2021 to 2030.Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/india-phosphate-rich-organic-manure-prom-market/purchase-options Leading players of the India PROM market analyzed in the research include Biogen Fertilizers India Private Ltd., Nextnode BioScience Pvt. Ltd., Jaipur Bio Fertilizer, Hindustan BEC Tech India Pvt. Ltd., Gujarat Pavan Fertilizer Company (GPFC), Farmadil India LLP, Prabhat Fertilizer & Chemical Works, Bhoomi Phosphate Pvt. Ltd., Agri India Biotech, and Ujjawal Biotech & Organics Pvt. Ltd.Access Full Summary Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/india-phosphate-rich-organic-manure-prom-market-A16015 For More Details: https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2022/05/18/2445675/0/en/India-Phosphate-Rich-Organic-Manure-PROM-Market-Size-to-Reach-419-6-Million-by-2030-CAGR-6-8-AMR.html

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.