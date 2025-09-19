Red Education and Check Point Software Technologies Win Gold Stevie® Award for Global Partnership of the Year - DELETED

Gold Stevie Logo - International Business Awards Red Education wins Gold Stevie

Cybersecurity training partnership recognized at the 2025 International Business Awards in Lisbon.

Partnerships are at the heart of everything we do at Red Education. This award with Check Point shows what happens when a world-class product meets world-class training.” — Mike Baird, CEO of Red Education

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, September 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Red Education has been awarded a Gold StevieAward in the Global Partnership of the Year category at the 2025 International Business Awardsfor its partnership with Check Point Software Technologies. The recognition highlights the success of a decade-long collaboration that has helped to shape cybersecurity training for professionals worldwide.In addition to the International Business Awards recognition, Red Education was also named a Gold StevieAward winner in the Achievement in Certification Programs category at the 10th annual Stevie Awards for Great Employers. This program celebrates the world’s best workplaces and the HR professionals, teams, and solution providers who sustain them. Red Education’s entry stood out for its measurable learning outcomes and singular focus on certification training, including a 49% increase in student enrolments, global expansion of its instructor team, and consistently high satisfaction ratings from more than 5,000 student reviews.Mike Baird, CEO of Red Education, said:“Partnerships are at the heart of everything we do at Red Education. This award with Check Point shows what happens when a world-class product meets world-class training. Both awards reflect our purpose: empowering IT professionals through expert training and helping close the global cybersecurity skills gap.”The International Business Awards are the world’s premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide are eligible to submit nominations. The Stevie Awards for Great Employers honour outstanding workplaces and HR achievements.For more information, visit the Red Education website

