Red Education and Check Point Software Technologies Win Gold Stevie® Award for Global Partnership of the Year - DELETED
Cybersecurity training partnership recognized at the 2025 International Business Awards in Lisbon.
In addition to the International Business Awards recognition, Red Education was also named a Gold Stevie® Award winner in the Achievement in Certification Programs category at the 10th annual Stevie Awards for Great Employers. This program celebrates the world’s best workplaces and the HR professionals, teams, and solution providers who sustain them. Red Education’s entry stood out for its measurable learning outcomes and singular focus on certification training, including a 49% increase in student enrolments, global expansion of its instructor team, and consistently high satisfaction ratings from more than 5,000 student reviews.
Mike Baird, CEO of Red Education, said:
“Partnerships are at the heart of everything we do at Red Education. This award with Check Point shows what happens when a world-class product meets world-class training. Both awards reflect our purpose: empowering IT professionals through expert training and helping close the global cybersecurity skills gap.”
The International Business Awards are the world’s premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide are eligible to submit nominations. The Stevie Awards for Great Employers honour outstanding workplaces and HR achievements.
For more information, visit the Red Education website.
Red Education PTY LTD
Red Education
email us here
611800 205 481
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.