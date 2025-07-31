Red Education Wins Gold Stevie Award for Achievement in Certification Programs

Gold Stevie Award for Great Employers

Red Education is honored at the 2025 Stevie Awards for Great Employers for its global impact in IT and cybersecurity certification training.

Certification programs are not a side offering for us. This is all we do.” — Mike Baird, CEO of Red Education

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Red Education has been named the winner of a Gold StevieAward in the Achievement in Certification Programs category in the 10th annual Stevie Awards for Great Employers.The Stevie Awards for Great Employers, part of the prestigious International Business Awards(the ’Stevies’program, celebrate the world’s best workplaces and recognise the HR professionals, teams, and solution providers who help create and sustain outstanding employment environments.Winners, known as the Stevies (from the Greek word meaning “crowned”), will be honoured at a gala awards dinner in New York City on Tuesday, 16 September.This year’s competition attracted more than 1,000 nominations from organisations across 35 countries, representing a wide range of industries and workplace initiatives. Red Education’s entry stood out for its global reach, measurable learning outcomes, and unwavering focus on delivering certification training, something that sets the company apart in the IT and cybersecurity education sector.Red Education was recognised for its significant achievements since the beginning of 2023, including:• A 49% increase in student enrolments• Global expansion of its instructor team, with several earning industry recognition• Consistently high student satisfaction, with an average rating of 4.8 out of 5 from more than 5,000 reviews• Ongoing enhancements to its custom-built virtual labs , now available for weekly hire• Close collaboration with vendor partners to develop and update certification coursewareThese outcomes reflect Red Education’s singular focus on certification training. Unlike providers that bundle training with software or services, Red Education has built its entire model around one purpose: helping students succeed in their certification goals through expert-led instruction and realistic lab-based learning.Commenting on the win, Red Education CEO Mike Baird said:“Certification programs are not a side offering for us - this is all we do. We don’t sell software, and we’re not aligned to any product agenda. Our entire business is designed around our purpose of empowering IT professionals through expert training in the tools they use every day and contributing to global cyber resilience by helping close the skills gap. This award is a reflection of the incredible work of our instructors, our operations team, and our account managers, who make the student experience seamless from start to finish. It’s also a recognition of our strong partnerships with the world’s leading IT and cybersecurity vendors. We’re proud to be setting a global benchmark in certification training.”The Stevie Awards for Great Employers are judged by more than 100 professionals around the world. Winners in several categories, including Employer of the Year, were selected based on a combination of jury ratings and over 130,000 public votes.Maggie Miller, President of the Stevie Awards, said: “We congratulate all of the winners in the 10th edition of the Stevie Awards for Great Employers for their outstanding performance, and we look forward to celebrating their achievements on 16 September.”For more information about the Stevie Awards for Great Employers and to view the full list of 2025 winners, visit www.StevieAwards.com/HR To learn more about Red Education’s certification training programs, visit www.rededucation.com

