Launch of Limitless Payments - Transforming Global Payments and Financial Operations

From left to right: Gary Mullan, Oliver Harris, Saad Ansari and Zain Ansari, Founding Partners of Limitless Payments at the company’s official launch in Riyadh.

Limitless debuts at Money20/20 Riyadh, merging Xpence, GC Partners and Numito to create an AI-driven global payments and FX powerhouse.

We are creating a fintech group with the scale and innovation needed to transform the payments industry on a truly global scale.” — Oliver Harris

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, September 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- We are proud to announce the launch of Limitless Payments (“Limitless”), a next-generation global fintech investment vehicle designed to transform the way businesses manage payments, foreign exchange, and financial operations across high-growth and underserved markets.Headquartered in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Limitless will be established as a joint stock company with an initial fund of $100 million and more than $15 billion in existing gross transaction volume. This strategic initiative brings together three pioneering fintech businesses: Xpence , a strategic partner of VISA and the GCC’s leading B2B spend management platform.• GC Partners, a UK, UAE and HK regulated financial services firm specialising in facilitating international payments, foreign exchange, and treasury solutions for businesses and individuals worldwide.• Numito, a multi-bank FX trading platform designed to streamline order execution and payment processing.This venture unites the proven strengths of Xpence, GC Partners and Numito into a fintech force that is greater than the sum of its parts. By combining deep expertise in spend management, international payments, digital financial infrastructure and multi-bank FX trading, Limitless will set a new standard in global payment processing.Limitless founder Oliver Harris is a serial entrepreneur with a track record of building, growing and exiting several companies across multiple sectors. Harris will serve as Chairman, with Saad Ansari, Co-founder and CEO of Xpence, taking on the role as Chief Executive Officer.“Limitless represents the culmination of decades of expertise across payments, foreign exchange and financial technology. By bringing these companies together, we are creating a fintech group with the scale and innovation needed to transform the payments industry on a truly global scale.”- Oliver Harris, Founder and Chairman of Limitless.“Our focus is clear. We will harness AI and automation to reduce costs, accelerate execution and provide businesses with full transparency in their financial operations. Small and mid-sized companies in high-growth markets have been underserved for too long, and Limitless has been created to change that.”- Saad Ansari, Chief Executive Officer of Limitless.With a global footprint, Limitless operates across key growth corridors, delivering an AI-powered platform that seamlessly integrates business banking, card issuing, foreign exchange, and financial automation into a single, unified solution.Alongside organic expansion, Limitless will actively pursue the strategic acquisition of complementary fintech businesses across local and international markets, consolidating them into a global AI-driven payments powerhouse. The company is targeting a multi-billion-dollar valuation within 3 to 5 years.The formal launch of Limitless took place at Money 20/20 Riyadh in September 2025.About LimitlessLimitless is a global fintech investment vehicle headquartered in Riyadh. Founded by Oliver Harris and led by Saad Ansari as Chief Executive Officer, Limitless unites Xpence, GC Partners and Numito into a single platform designed to transform payments, foreign exchange and financial operations for businesses across high-growth markets. Its mission is simple: harness technology to drive innovation and efficiency in global payments.About XpenceXpence is the GCC’s leading B2B spend management platform, offering smart businesses payment solutions for freelancers, startups, SMEs, and corporates. A strategic partner of industry titans, VISA, the platform integrates corporate cards, virtual cards, automated bookkeeping, invoicing, and real-time approvals into a single solution. Xpence empowers businesses to manage expenses efficiently, gain full visibility, and scale seamlessly across the MENAP region.About GC PartnersSince 2003, GC Partners has delivered secure, seamless cross-border payment and currency solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. By combining industry-leading technology with expert, personalised service, GC Partners offers competitive rates, tailored strategies, and reliable support. Trusted by hundreds of thousands of clients globally and rated 4.9 stars on Trustpilot, the company helps clients manage currency with confidence, whether making overseas purchases, managing international investments, or mitigating short and long-term currency exposure.About NumitoNumito is a multi-bank FX trading platform that provides access to deep liquidity through real-time pricing, powerful payment workflow solutions, and sophisticated analytics for price takers. Built on an immutable financial ledger infrastructure, Numito streamlines order execution, trade lifecycle management, and payment processing, offering unparalleled transparency, security, and operational resilience for businesses operating in global markets.

